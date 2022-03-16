Refresh your bedroom for spring with deals on cooling pillows, sheets and more

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The switch to Daylight Saving Time can really mess up your sleep schedule — seriously, many of us are still attempting to recover from Sunday's time change. That's why the National Sleep Foundation created an entire week-long holiday around boosting sleep awareness and forming better sleep habits that kicks off the day after the switch (when we really need it the most).

And while National Sleep Awareness Week is a great time to take a good hard look at your sleep habits and find the areas where you can improve, it's also the perfect opportunity to stock up on essentials that will help you get a better night's rest. Because retailers like Amazon, Target, Bed Bath & Beyond and more are offering deals on all kinds of sleep must-haves, from mattresses to pillows.

These deals couldn't come at a better time, as many of us are prepping to start our annual spring clean — and swapping out your pillows and bedding for new options is an often forgotten (but important) part of the process. From cooling pillows to lightweight sheets, here are 18 sleep deals we're eyeing.

Bedding deals

Target is currently offering up to 20% off select bedding and other bedroom essentials. So you can upgrade your pillow to this supportive memory foam option. The fabric cover is infused with charcoal, which the brand says can help inhibit the growth of potentially odor-causing bacteria.

Right now, you can get this top-rated breathable sheet set with more than 59,000 five-star ratings for less than $30. It's great for anyone who likes their bed to be filled with pillows (raises hand), because it comes with four pillowcases, instead of the standard two.

Dreading allergy season? This sheet set may help make it a little less unpleasant. The brand says that the bedding has been specially woven to protect it against common allergens like dander, dust mites and pollen.

There's no better way to say hello to the new season than with a fresh bedding set. And this chic linen-blend option seems like a great choice. The set comes with two shams and a comforter, all of which are made from an "ultra-soft and breathable" fabric, according to the brand.

During Bed Bath & Beyond's Your Best Sleep Event, the retailer is marking down select sleep must-haves by 30%. So you can grab this comforter set for a discount. Reviewers describe the 100 percent cotton set as "comfortable" and "soft." One shopper even called it "the absolute BEST COMFORTER I have ever purchased!"

Swap your old sheets for this bestselling set, which is currently 30% off. The set comes with pillowcases and both fitted and flat sheets. Plus, it's available in 10 colors and multiple sizes, so you can find an option to suit your preferences.

No more kicking off the comforter in the middle of the night when you start to get overheated! This comforter is meant to wick moisture away from your body and regulate your temperature, so you stay comfortable, no matter the time of the year.

No need to turn the pillow over when you wake up overheated — this pillow has a gel cooling cover, so every side will be the cold side. According to the brand, the gel transfers heat away from your body as you sleep to help keep you from overheating. Even better, it’s made from supportive memory foam and has a removable washable cover to make cleaning easier.

Mattress pad and pillow topper deals

If buying a new mattress isn’t in the cards for you right now, getting a mattress cover is an easy way to boost the comfort of your current one. Reviewers say this affordable option is both "soft" and "comfortable."

To really take your current mattress to the next level, opt for this 3-inch topper from Therapedic. Along with the built-in cooling technology, the brand says that the topper helps to reduce motion transfer and ease pressure points.

Mattress deals

Mattresses can be pretty pricey, but this memory foam option from Lucid proves that you don’t have to spend a ton to get a good night’s rest. Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen and queen-short sizes, there's an option for everyone in the family.

Been hoping to grab one of Casper’s beloved mattress-in-a-box beds? Right now is a great time to do so, because a number of retailers are offering discounts on its most popular offerings. We suggest adding the brand’s top-rated Element Mattress to your cart. The medium-firm option has multiple layers to provide support and breathability. The top layer is made from a breathable, perforated foam material that is said to move hot air and body heat away from you, and the base foam layer promises to provide support and prevent sinking and sagging.

Sleep soundly on Leesa’s Original Mattress, which is designed to provide cooling, contouring and pressure-relieving support. “The most comfortable mattress I’ve ever slept on by far,” one reviewer wrote. “So, when it came time to upgrade our daughter to her first real bed, we of course had to get her a Leesa. Super affordable too, and it will stay with her for a long time.”

During Bear’s Sleep Week Sale, the brand is marking down products by 25% across its site. Plus, when you buy a mattress, you’ll get a free pillow set, sheet set and mattress set. We suggest grabbing the Bear Hybrid mattress, the brand’s most popular option, during the sale. It combines copper-infused memory foam and individually-encased coils to

Allswell is also offering some impressive discounts for Sleep Awareness Week. You can save 10% on bedding and 20% on mattresses — including The Allwell hybrid mattress. The brand offers free shipping and returns and even lets shoppers return mattresses within 100 days if they’re not fully satisfied.

Through March 20, Tuft & Needle is hosting a More Daylight, More Savings Event. So you can save 15% on the brand's popular mattresses. This Original model is made to contour to your body and provide "bounce-back" support.

Sleep accessory deals

Wake up easier with this popular alarm clock. It allows you to set two different alarms at once, which is great for people who have to wake up at a different time than their partner (or for anyone who requires more than one alarm to get out of bed). It has a USB port so it can double as a charger for your smartwatch or phone, too.

Adding a headboard to your bed setup is an easy way to switch up the look of your room. You can save nearly 20% on this bestselling option from Lucid. Its height can be adjusted between 36 to 48 inches to fit most standard bed frames.

