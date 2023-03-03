Refresh your bedroom for spring with deals on cooling pillows, sheets and more

The switch to Daylight Saving Time can really mess up your sleep schedule — many of us are already dreading switching our clocks forward on March 12. So it's no coincidence that March is National Sleep Awareness Month, a time dedicated to boosting sleep awareness and forming better sleep habits.

And while this month is a great time to take a good hard look at your sleep routine and find the areas where you can improve, it's also the perfect opportunity to stock up on essentials that will help you get a better night's rest. Because retailers like Amazon, Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond and more are offering deals on all kinds of sleep must-haves, from mattresses to pillows.

These deals couldn't come at a better time, as many of us are prepping to start our annual spring clean — and swapping out your pillows and bedding for new options is an often forgotten (but important) part of the process. From cooling pillows to lightweight sheets, here are 16 sleep deals we're eyeing.

Bedding and pillow deals

Making sure you get your beauty sleep is important, and this pillowcase promises to help you do just that! It's made from a smooth, silky material that the brand says can benefit your skin and hair.

Right now, you can get this top-rated breathable sheet set with more than 247,000 five-star ratings for nearly 30% off. They're designed to be moisture-wicking, cozy and silky to the touch to give you your best night's sleep yet.

There's no better way to say hello to the new season than with fresh bedding. And this option seems like a great choice. The set comes with a comforter, a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, two pillowcases and two pillow shams to give your bed a whole refresh.

Don't miss your chance to score 50% off this luxurious Egyptian cotton sheet set from Macy's. "I am pretty picky about sheets," one reviewer wrote. "I've had wrinkled sheets, sheets that don't breathe, and thin sheets. Martha Stewarts sheets are none of the above. They are generous in width and length. They wash beautifully. I think they will last a long time. I'm going to buy a second set."

Right now, Bed Bath & Beyond is marking down select items by 50%. So you can grab this comforter set for a discount. Reviewers describe the 100 percent cotton set as "comfortable" and "soft." One shopper even called it "the absolute BEST COMFORTER I have ever purchased!"

No need to turn the pillow over when you wake up overheated! This pillow is made from cooling memory foam, so every side will be the cold side. According to the brand, the ConstantCool cover is designed to instantly feel cool — and stay that way. Even better, the supportive memory foam is said to provide alignment for your head and your neck, so you feel supported and comfortable as you snooze.

If you are willing to spend a little more to get a good night's rest, consider investing in Cozy Earth's bestselling bamboo sheets. Shoppers say the silky material feels "like butter on the skin." "These sheets are so soft and smooth that you will struggle to leave bed in the morning," one person added. The brand is having its Semi-Annual Sale right now, so you can score them for a discount.

Mattress pad and pillow topper deals

If buying a new mattress isn’t in the cards for you right now, getting a mattress cover is an easy way to boost the comfort of your current one. Reviewers say this affordable option is both "soft" and "high quality."

To really take your current mattress to the next level, opt for this plush "pillowtop" topper. Along with the built-in cooling technology, the brand says that it distributes weight evenly and is ideal for stomach, back and side sleepers.

Mattress deals

Mattresses can be pretty pricey, but this memory foam option from Zinus proves that you don’t have to spend a ton to get a good night’s rest. Available in twin, twin XL, full, queen and more sizes, there's an option for everyone in the family.

Bear is currently marking down products by 35% across its site. Plus, when you buy a mattress, you’ll get a free pillow set, sheet set and mattress set. We suggest grabbing the Bear Hybrid mattress, the brand’s most popular option, during the sale. It combines copper-infused memory foam and individually-encased coils to

Right now, Tuft & Needle is marking down the Legacy version of its Original Mattress by $475 off. The popular model is made to contour to your body and provide "bounce-back" support, the brand says.

During Nectar's March Mattress Markdown event, you can score 33% off everything on its site — including this memory foam mattress. The brand says that its award-winning bed is like "sleeping on a cloud" thanks to the cooling material and multi-layer design that's contouring, soft, adaptive and supportive all at the same time.

Sleep accessory deals

Wake up easier with this popular alarm clock. It allows you to set two different alarms at once, which is great for people who have to wake up at a different time than their partner (or for anyone who requires more than one alarm to get out of bed). It has a USB port so it can double as a charger for your smartwatch or phone, too.

If you're looking for a more gentle way to wake up in the mornings, try a sunrise alarm clock. Instead of a blaring sound, this clock is designed to wake you up gradually with increasing levels of bright light. Though, if you're worried that the light won't be enough to get you out of bed, you can also program it to play one of seven sounds, including birdsongs, ocean waves or streams.

Adding a headboard to your bed setup is an easy way to switch up the look of your room. This one can be switched between three different height levels to fit most standard bed frames.