8 award-winning sleep essentials for kids, from sheets to night lights

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you're a parent, you probably know that the quality of your sleep is only as good as your little one's. Nearly everything can affect their sleep, from the sheets on their bed to the night light in their room. The right investments in their nighttime routines might be able to change that, though.

Parents magazine announced the winners of its Kids' Sleep Awards 2022, from tech to bedding, to help kids get a good night's sleep. Parents Editor-in-Chief Julia Edelstein stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share an exclusive glance at the winners. Whether your kids have trouble falling asleep or somehow end up in your bed by the time you wake up, these award winners just might help them — and you — get some sleep once and for all in the new year.

Keep reading to see eight of the award-winning picks, from a turtle projector to a countertop air purifier.

Parents magazine Sleep Award winners 2022

Testers loved the lightweight, soft feel of these 200-thread count sheets, calling out the fitted sheet in particular for how easy it is to put on the bed — and stay there. They come in several different cute designs, which you can purchase in sets or as individual pieces. Each set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and a pillow case and starts at $99 for a twin.

Even little ones can get in on the weighted blanket trend. The 6-pound version is ideal for kids who weigh 60 pounds or more; a weighted blanket should weigh no more than 10 percent of their body weight. Young Parents testers said that the blanket helped keep them cool on hot nights and warm on cold nights, and even minimized the number of times they woke up during the night.

The original Purple pillow for adults is already well received, and they simply scaled it down in size to create a version that is just right for little ones. It's made from a spongelike material that helps to support their head and neck while they sleep.

To help them wind down before bed, this sound machine encourages some solo time. Although My Little Morphée was invented in France, it is new to the U.S. this year and made the list of winners for its innovative design. Kids can turn the dials on the device in order to choose a "main character" to listen to for a guided meditation, or they can listen to soothing music before bed. It's a great tool for kids as little as 3 years old or as big as 8 years old.

This multitasking device acts as a night light, a sound machine, a subtle alarm clock and a baby audio monitor. It's compatible with Amazon Alexa and is Wi-Fi enabled, so you can control it from your phone, regardless of where you are.

This turtle isn't just meant to look cute — it's a fully functional projector, too. It casts eight real constellations on the ceiling and doesn't require an outlet, since it is battery operated. Testers like that it can be incorporated into a nighttime routine in order to signal that it's time for sleep once the stars come out.

The allergens in the air can also impact the way kids sleep, and testers appreciated that this air purifier from Cuisinart covers up to 500 square feet and also features a child safety lock. Thanks to its compact size, is not as much of an eye sore in a room as other purifiers and it can also function as a night light when it is placed in sleep mode.

If your child is a sleepwalker, this alarm can help give you some peace of mind. It's a motion sensor that you can suspend from their doorknob, and it will alert you (but won't make any noise to alert them) if they leave their room past bedtime. It's rechargeable and connects to your phone via Bluetooth, so you can receive alerts from anywhere in your home.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!