Parents magazine reveals best products to help kids sleep
04:54
Share this -
copied
Julia Edelstein, the editor-in-chief of Parents magazine, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with the winners of their sleep awards. The products she highlights includes weighted blankets, specialized pillows and a device that plays soothing music.Jan. 6, 2022
Searches for men’s earrings way up: ‘The power of Craig Melvin’
03:35
Now Playing
Parents magazine reveals best products to help kids sleep
04:54
UP NEXT
How this sock company is helping the military community
03:48
Hot style trends for 2022: oversized button-downs, more
03:44
Fitness Steals & Deals to kickstart your health in 2022: smart watches, more
05:25
Beauty trends going into 2022, from eyeshadow to press-on nails