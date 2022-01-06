IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘She Made It’: Shop and support women-owned businesses with Jill Martin

TODAY

Parents magazine reveals best products to help kids sleep

04:54

Julia Edelstein, the editor-in-chief of Parents magazine, joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with the winners of their sleep awards. The products she highlights includes weighted blankets, specialized pillows and a device that plays soothing music.Jan. 6, 2022

