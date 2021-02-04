Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Tired of window shopping your favorite home goods stores? How about leaving a friend’s dinner party green with envy? Or worse, noticing that your kitchen doesn’t match the sublime aesthetic seen on your Pinterest boards? You know there’s a way to upscale your dining decor without breaking the bank, right?

Satisfy your expensive decorative tastes with these affordable kitchen and tableware pieces! From ritzy stainless steel cooking tools to head-turning platters and fancy-looking glassware that will have even your closest friends thinking you spent every last penny, these budget-friendly finds might get more compliments than the food their serving.

Affordable dinnerware

There’s nothing wrong with making a statement at the dinner table. We’re talking about these captivating Pottery Barn plates, finished with smoky swirls inside D&V glass. If you’re impressed with the artistic look, just wait until you see the price.

If pastels speak to you, Stone Lain’s dreamy 16-piece dinnerware set takes the cake. Serve your sweetest dishes on two-tone pink and cream plates and bowls, designed with modernity in mind. Sure, these pieces scream trendy, but this affordable stoneware is also 100% dishwasher- and microwave-safe for reliable durability.

Everyone knows that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so you should treat it as such with a few geometric-shaped porcelain bowls from Crate & Barrel. They emanate elegance during brunch parties and luncheons, but are durable enough to handle spills from young and rowdy cereal eaters.

We know these are “side” bowls, but they should be considered the main event. Each one is hand-painted with a speckled finish and a matte or glossy base. Good luck choosing one of the three color schemes — after looking at the spice, steam, and char collections, you’ll probably consider springing for all three. (And for $45 for a set of 4, why wouldn’t you?)

Bring some seaside charm to your vacation home dining table with sand dollar-themed canape plates. Each dish is made using recycled sandcast aluminum and is given an ocean-inspired artistic detail in the center. For only $29, you may not be able to wait for summer to break these out.

Affordable utensils

Want to live (and eat?) lavishly, but on a budget? Target hears you. We know it’s most people’s go-to place for just about everything, but for you, it’s to buy gold-finished stainless steel silverware. Make any meal magnificent with this 20-piece set of dinner and salad forks, spoons and teaspoons.

Who knew the final touches to your opulent dining table aesthetic could come from your choice of spoons? This gorgeous cutlery set offers an unexpected “wow” factor, made from 100% plated stainless steel and ranging in seven shiny colors to match any room design or vibe.

You’ll be the talk of the neighborhood with these cheese knives, designed with a gold finish and handles set in stunning natural agate. Pair with your favorite cheese board for a stand-out first course.

Affordable glassware

It’s never been easier (or economical) to add a pop of color to your tablescape with Pottery Barn’s adorable tumbler collection. The glass collection is inspired by the entertainment scene of the 1970s, each glass modestly sized and tinted with a pastel hue at the very bottom. At a clearance price of $4.99 each, you better grab a few while they last!

Perfect for those who love hosting the occasional dinner party or get-together, sip your wine and bubbly in style using this angular-yet-sophisticated glassware. Use the stemless options for a low-key night in with friends or everyday use.

Here’s something to get your whiskey- and bourbon-loving pals talking. This five-piece set includes a 24-ounce crystal decanter and four matching old-fashioned glasses. Plus, the eye-catching design will definitely incite a few compliments!

Have you ever seen anything so devastatingly dazzling? Satisfy all of your Gatsby fantasies by decorating your table with a few sparkling wine glasses. When set in the perfect lighting, the glasses refract light for a magical multi-colored effect. What’s even more magical is that you only have to dish out $56 for a set of four. Hold on, adding a few sets to my cart now…

Affordable cookware

This wok is a must-have for those who love making Chinese cuisine. This six-piece set is made with carbon steel and accented with touches of bamboo on the handles. In addition to a flat-bottomed 14’’ wok, you’ll also receive two chopsticks, a tempura rack, a bamboo turner and a steam rack.

For all of you soup, stew and sourdough makers, get excited about this one. It’s not easy finding a quality Dutch oven for less than $300, but this cooking pot from Amazon comes with all of the bells and whistles — not to mention a no-brainer price tag. The Emile Henry–made product boasts extraordinary heat retention thanks to its innovative French “Flame” ceramic craftsmanship.

With more than 7,300 five-star reviews, it’s clear that Caraway’s cookware is worth every penny. We’re obsessed with the chic saucepans, that come in five stylish colors and are made with a non-toxic ceramic interior and eco-friendly non-stick coating. But how does it cook? One reviewer says, “I swear our food tastes even better than it did in our old pans.” We’re sold.

What do you do when your heart is set on acquiring premier copper cookware, but your wallet flashes a big warning sign? You go to Bed Bath & Beyond and buy yourself that premier copper cookware. This non-stick frying pan is made from anti-warping aluminum, can handle heat up to 500 degrees, is designed with a magnetic bottom for maximum heat distribution and is secured with a double riveted stainless-steel handle. And all this for less than $30, no less.

Affordable serving pieces

This serving board might be more enticing than the cheese placed upon it — a feat easily made possible by this exquisite serveware. Instantly elevate your charcuterie or hors d’oeuvres with what is guaranteed to be your favorite plate in the kitchen, made with pearly blue, gray and neutral tones of agate stone.

Old World Tuscany meets modern austerity with this all-white porcelain serving tray. The plate is trimmed with “lace-like” and loosely heart-shaped designs — a perfect find just in time for Valentine’s Day. But don’t be fooled by its daintiness; it’s made to withstand the high heat of oven and microwaves, as well as easy clean up in the dishwasher.

After perfecting your latest cookie recipe, your tasty creations deserve to be on display! Give them the royal treatment with this two-tier cake stand, made from marble and a brass-finished steel stand. So now you can have your cake, but make it glam.

This porcelain bowl is serving both looks and salads. If you’re aiming for more of a minimalist look, this home essential from Anthropologie won’t disappoint as its hand-painted with swirls of vibrant blues, elevating your dining look from dull to Grecian grandeur — for only $38!

