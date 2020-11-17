17 super useful kitchen gadgets for home chefs

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Every home chef has a solid base of tools that they like to keep on hand in the kitchen — essentials like good pots, long-lasting knives or cast-iron pans.

But beyond the basics, there are plenty of random but super effective items that will make cooking easier and more enjoyable. These things will cut down the time spent in the kitchen, help you minimize mess and even solve some of your most common cooking pet peeves.

As we head into the busiest cooking season of the year, you'll want to stock your kitchen with these affordable gadgets, from a heated ice cream scooper to the beloved Dash egg cooker.

Solve some of the most common chopping issues with this cleverly designed cutting board. Raised ridges in the center of the board will hold large cuts of meat in place so you can get clean, even slices. The deep groves along the edges and middle will catch any juices and keep them from dripping onto your countertop. Flip it over and you have a normal bamboo cutting board, for all your basic slicing needs.

Say goodbye to clumps of un-melted butter on your toast. This knife warms up from the heat of your hand to quickly cut through cold butter and make it easy to spread.

This ice cream scoop uses a similar heat-conducting technology to glide smoothly through ice cream for perfectly round scoops every time.

You'll get perfectly proportioned spaghetti when you use this handy tool. Use the four slots to get the right amount for one to four portions.

The popular blender brand recently released this handheld immersion blender for less than half the cost of their full-sized blender. Easily use it for soups, sauces, smoothies and any other recipe that requires blending. The head is small enough to fit in a wide-mouth mason jar or a cup with a three-inch wide opening — meaning you can blend and store your creation in the same container, for fewer dishes to clean.

No need to stand over your boiling pot to prevent spills. Just place this cover over your pot of pasta, rice, or soup to keep splatters or excess foam from dirtying your stove. It can be used in the microwave, as well.

Traditional strainers take up a ton of cabinet space and can be a pain to clean. One Shop TODAY writer loved how much easier this clip-on strainer was to use, calling it “the best kitchen purchase you’ll make this year.”

Sulfites in wine can cause headaches and hangovers the day after drinking. This device removes sulfites and aerates the wine for an improved drinking experience (and an easier morning after). It fits easily on the top of most wine glasses and decanters so you can filter as you pour.

No more struggling to get the perfect julienne or dice; this four-in-one tool has you covered. With more than 10,000 five-star ratings, this vegetable chopper will slice, chop and spiralize vegetables with ease, cutting down your prep time. The clear container at the bottom catches all of the prepared vegetables, for less mess and easy transfer.

Make pulled pork and shredded chicken without all the mess. These handy claws speed up the process of shredding any protein. They’re heat resistant and dishwasher-safe, plus you’ll feel like Wolverine when you use them.

For those who usually follow recipes in the kitchen, this stand will be a lifesaver. The metal clips will hold thin recipe sheets, thick cookbooks or an iPad into place so you can easily follow along.

While this drying rack is technically meant for dishes, it can easily transform into a multipurpose tool. You can use it to speed the process of washing fruits and vegetables, defrosting proteins or even as a cooling rack for baked goods. It fits over most conventional sinks and rolls up for easy storage.

For some people, licking the whisk clean is an essential part of the baking process. But for those who spend their time trying to get every last drop off the whisk and back into the batter, this tool is a must-have. It will quickly wipe your whisk clean, so you can use every bit of batter. Not to mention, you can use the wiper to scrape any leftovers out of bowls and back into your recipe.

Use this sprayer for oils, vinegars or citrus juices to perfectly dress salads or add finishing flavors to entrées. No more worrying about accidentally dumping the whole bottle of oil on your meal. Plus, if you’re feeling fancy, you can add herbs into the bottle to make flavored oils.

This time-saving egg cooker has received plenty of rave reviews from busy moms and breakfast lovers alike. It acts as a hot plate and a steamer, so you can easily hard-boil and poach eggs or cook an omelet.

Don’t let your precious avocados go to waste. This silicone cup fits perfect on half an avocado to keep air out and prevent the fruit from turning brown.

Place pot lids or spoons on this handy shelf when cooking to prevent drips on your counters or stove. Easy to clean, it'll make a sleek addition to your kitchen.

