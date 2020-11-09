Hosting for the holidays? 7 essentials for a stress-free celebration

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Big gatherings and family-style meals are usually a staple of the holiday season. This year however, many people are skipping the large parties in favor of more intimate get-togethers.

No matter if you're hosting for two or 10 people, it's important to take the necessary precautions to keep yourself and your guests safe. That's why TODAY welcomed lifestyle expert Jenn Falik to share the essential items you'll need this season for any celebration.

From antimicrobial gloves to a sauce maker that will cut down your cooking time, here are seven products to consider.

Unlike other chunky humidifiers, this small, portable option will look great in any room. If you're using heaters, Falik recommends turning this on to keep your guests comfortable and prevent the air in the room from getting dry (which can lead to the dreaded dry cough).

This DIY station provides a simple solution to a very modern problem. Store disposable masks in this station and place it right by the door, so anyone who needs one can easily grab it. After you get your organizer, use a label maker to designate each drawer. You can have one for "disposable masks" and others for each person in your family. Read Falik's complete how-to here. For a frugal, customizable option, this set of drawers from Amazon is perfect, and Falik says you can mix and match various stackable drawers and compartments as needed. For those who want to splurge on a more durable option, try this set from Etsy.

You are bound to be out and about more than usual when prepping to have people over, Falik says, which is why these gloves are a must-have. They're lightweight, UV protectant and antibacterial to minimize contact with germs wherever you go.

Since drink-sharing is off the table, many of your guests will likely be coming with their own reusable water bottle in tow. These handy tablets make cleaning them a breeze. They will remove stains and odors, no scrubbing required.

Falik featured these sponges in the very first Better Basics and they still remain the gold standard, she says. As you use the sponge, the monogram will fade—when it's completely gone, it's time to grab a new one. They dry quick, which prevents the build-up of germs and bacteria.

As more people are experimenting with low-carb diets, you'll want to be as accommodating as possible. Scoop out the inside of bread or bagels and create extra room for your favorite spreads.

Expedite the cooking process with this sauce maker. Just throw the ingredients for your mayonnaise, hollandaise, sauce tartare or béarnaise into this handy little gadget and they'll come together in record time.

