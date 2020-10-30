Shop TODAY was paid by Sam's Club to write this article. However, Shop TODAY editors worked independently to select both the topic and the products featured, without input from Sam's Club. Whenever you buy a Sam's Club product through our site, Sam's Club pays TODAY a small commission on that sale.

With cold weather on the way and guidelines to social distance across the country, many of us will be spending way more time at home this winter than usual. Naturally, we’ll also be using more home essentials. If you’re anything like us, you’ve realized your conditioner has been running out more quickly (midday showers), aluminum foil seems to disappear and somehow you have to buy coffee almost every week.

So, here’s some good news for those of us who have noticed our essentials seemingly evaporating as we hunker down: Sam’s Club is running a huge savings event.

Everything from facial moisturizer to cat litter is on sale at the Walmart Inc. chain from now through Nov. 29. There’s no better time than the present to save while stocking up your home. So, we found the best deals to snag during this epic sale.

When the heat kicks on at home, it can lead to dry skin. Get ahead of it this year by saving 53% on this classic Olay moisturizer with SPF 15 protection.

Cat owners, rejoice! This non-clumping litter is more than 50% off, so the time to buy new litter is now. If you prefer a clumping formula, the Purina Tidy Cats clumping litter is on sale for 35% off here.

Finding yourself doing more laundry even though you’re leaving the house less often? You’re not alone. These dryer sheets soften laundry and help release wrinkles and static.

Dawn Platinum Dishwashing Liquid, $6.86 (usually $9.86), Sam’s Club

When the whole family is home all day, washing the dishes can feel like a part-time job. Stock up on the dishwashing liquid you’ll inevitably need in the next few months.

The holidays are just around the corner. This year, don’t run out of tape while wrapping gifts.

The pivoting heads on these razor blades makes them just as useful as they are convenient. Plus, lubricating strips help keep skin soft.

If you use aluminum foil to make post-dinner cleanup just a little bit easier, this deal is for you.

Buying conditioner in bulk? Keep locks smooth at a discount with this deal.

While we’re at it, why not restock the entire shower? Made for dry winter skin, this Dove body wash is sulfate-free to retain moisture.

Stock up on enough trash bags for the year with this offer. That’s one less thing to worry about!