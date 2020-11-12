6 affordable home products from The Pioneer Woman's holiday gift guide

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Food Network's Ree Drummond of The Pioneer Woman is ready for the holidays, and she is spreading the cheer by sharing her top picks for gifting this holiday season. The list includes many affordable home products that are perfect for anyone on your list.

In a recent interview with E! News, Drummond revealed her favorite products to gift this year, and despite her foodie status, they aren't all kitchen-related. The TV star and food blogger recommends essential home supplies from gardening tools to Christmas decorations, and all the products are surprisingly affordable!

The price tag on these gifts is no accident according to Drummond's advice.

"Think about putting together a group of three to give small, more inexpensive gifts to make a unique collection of items," Drummond says. "That way your family member or friend will know you put forth special effort to assemble things just for them!"

The guide also includes a few style and clothing items, so read on to see all of The Pioneer Woman's essential gifts for this holiday season.

This portable slow cooker from Ree Drummond herself is perfect for transporting holiday meals to your destination. The adorable flower pattern separates this from a typical appliance, and it can cook enough food to serve more than seven people.

Staying with the floral theme, these gardening gloves are available in three sizes and are made to be tough and sturdy enough to handle even the most stubborn weeds. You don't have to compromise your style while you're in the garden with these fashionable gloves.

These festive Christmas plates are available in red or teal, and their Christmas tree design makes them the perfect addition to any holiday meal.

This patterned coffee brewer is 50% off now, and can make either hot or cold coffee or tea, so no matter what drink your friends and family enjoy, they'll love this thoughtful gift.

You can't go wrong with holiday decorations as a gift, and this miniature shop is perfect for any home. This model allows you to bring the spirit of the holidays into your own space.

This gardening set is the perfect gift for anyone with a garden (or who might want to start one). It includes a cultivator, a trowel, and a pair of shears, all of which are adorned with a morning glory flower pattern.

For those who are interested in splurging this holiday season, the gift guide also includes some higher-priced luxury items that are sure to impress. Check out this Rebecca Minkoff crossbody tote or this glamorous laundry detergent for treating yourself.

The Pioneer Woman gift guide also included several other products we love. Read on to see the other must-have items Drummond included in her list.

This open-front robe made of imported silk is soft to the touch and has kimono-style sleeves and a detachable belt. To make things even better, it has side pockets to hold anything you need while lounging around the house.

These sneakers are a runner's dream, specifically designed with running in mind. The waterproof material, molded heel and slip-on convenience make this shoe perfect for on-the-go joggers.

This crossover between the beloved soda brand and classic Lip Smacker is a great stocking stuffer for anyone on your list.

