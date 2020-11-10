44 Black Friday deals to add to your cart before they're gone

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Black Friday is traditionally the last Friday of November, but the shopping season looks a bit different this year. The savings kicked off with Amazon Prime Day last month, and now plenty of retailers are teasing early Black Friday sales and other can't-miss deals to help you get your holiday shopping done early.

While some early Black Friday sales are being advertised as such, plenty others are featuring Black Friday-worthy deals throughout other savings events. Luckily, Shop TODAY did all of the digging for you so you can spend less time worrying about holiday wish lists and more time with family, however you plan on celebrating this year.

From Black Friday deals on TVs at Walmart to steep markdowns on chic clothing for the season at Macy's and Old Navy, we found the best early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now.

The list below has deals by category. To quickly find the kinds of deals you’re looking for, click on the links below:

Best Black Friday TV and tech sales

The savings at Walmart have already started, but the retailer will be rolling out deals until the end of the month on everything from TVs to the hottest holiday toys. The next set of deals will be available online on Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. featuring markdowns on laptops and other popular tech items.

Best Buy's Black Friday deals are a season-long event, meaning you don't have to rush at the last minute to find what you're looking for. (But with deals this good, you probably should.) Standouts include discounts on HDTVs and major appliances.

Thanks to Early Bird Savings at BJ's, you can save big on Sealy mattresses, must-have tech items, home workout equipment and more. Stay tuned — more deals will go live on Nov. 20, too!

Home Depot's Black Friday flyer was released to customers on Nov. 8, highlighting deals on all things home including up to 40% off smart home devices, up to 35% off home decor and up to 40% off select tools and accessories.

HP's Black Friday deals may be coming on Nov. 26, but you can save right now on laptops, printers and more with savings of up to $250.

If your home office could use a bit of revamp, look no further than deals on home office essentials at Staples. You can find markdowns of up to $100 off office chairs and save up to $240 off on select laptops and computers.

Sharper Image's Black Friday deals are giving back — to you. Snag a 20% cash back coupon and free shipping on orders over $99 using the code SHIP99 through Nov. 22.

Best Black Friday appliance sales

The "Black Friday Now" event at Target kicked off on Nov. 1, but the deals will continue through Nov. 28. Each week spotlights a chance to save across different categories, and this week you can save on home items including coffee makers and vacuums.

Every day, Amazon is highlighting daily deals on items that are perfect for gifting this holiday season. From cookware to clothing, you'll want to keep an eye on their Holiday Dash page to make sure you don't miss a chance to save.

Keurig is offering shoppers plenty of chances to save right now. You can take advantage of 25% off bestselling K-cups, 50% off select coffee makers or even snag a free K-Mini Plus when you sign up for a Keurig Starter Kit. Keurig is also running a limited-time deal through Dec. 31, where you can buy a Select Coffee Maker and get two free boxes of pods using the code FREEPODS4ME at checkout.

Dyson's Black Friday deals aren't live just yet, but you can score major savings right now as part of the brand's deals going on right now. Thanks to discounts on vacuums and lighting fixtures, you can save up to $200.

Best Black Friday mattress sales

Black Friday deals at Leesa Sleep include special savings on bundles that will make you more excited to crawl into bed. You can save up to $877 on select bundles (and score two free pillows on top of it) right now.

Bear Mattress' "The Fall Sale" means you can get 20% off sitewide and also get two free cloud pillows with your purchase of a mattress or bundle. From hybrid mattresses to all-foam styles, you'll be able to sleep soundly knowing you got a great deal.

Casper's Black Friday Sale includes 30% off bundles, 15% off mattresses and 10% off pillows, bedding and more, so you can save on nearly everything the brand has to offer for a good night's sleep.

With mattresses starting at just $$499 thanks to Nectar's early Black Friday sale, you can also score $399 worth of accessories included in your purchase. For queen size mattresses and above, the bundle includes two pillows, a mattress protector and sheets.

Purple is offering shoppers special savings on mattresses and bundles too, meaning you can score up to $400 off a mattress and sleep bundle. You can even save up to $200 on the brand's bestselling model.

Best Black Friday clothing and accessories sales

Right now, you can take 40 to 50% off everything at Express, including some styles starting at just $20. From sweaters and jackets to accessories, you can catch it all on sale.

You can enjoy major discounts at Macy's during their Black Friday Early Access deals. From 50% off designer handbags to up to 40% off shoes, there are plenty of chances to save on seasonal essentials.

With savings just as good as Black Friday prices, you can snag 40% off everything at Gap right now during its Friends & Family event by using the code FAMILY at checkout. Hello, loungewear and comfy sweaters!

JCPenney is also running its Friends & Family event right now, offering shoppers an extra 30% off when they use the code FAMILY40 through Thursday. You can also score additional savings with the code WINDOW41 right now.

Thanks to Madewell's Cyber Monday Preview event, you can snag 30% off of your purchase by using the code EARLYBIRD at checkout to save on all things cozy for this season.

Right now, you can save 15% off custom gifts at BaubleBar when you purchase two or more items using the code CUSTOM15 at checkout. It's the perfect way to save and spread some cheer this holiday season.

Coach's "TGIBF Treats" are here, with major markdowns on purses, clutches, backpacks and more. You can save up to 50% on some of the brand's bestsellers.

Through Nov. 10, you can save on clothing, shoes, toys and more at Kohl's. Deals to note include savings on Ninja blenders, BOGO 50% off deals on toys and 25% off select New Balance shoes for men and women. The savings don't stop there — on Nov. 11, you can use the code SAVINGS at checkout to save 15% on your purchase.

With 50% off storewide, it sure feels like Black Friday already at Old Navy! Enjoy huge savings on jackets, sweaters, coats and other winter essentials before it's too late.

Lord and Taylor's Black Friday deals will officially go live on Nov. 27, but there are plenty of fashion deals to take advantage of right now for men, women and kids. You can save 20% on beauty favorites from Estee Lauder, Lancome and more, and also snag winter essentials for less, too.

You can save on beauty, clothing and more right now before Nordstrom's Black Friday deals kick off on Nov. 20. Right now, you can also take advantage of up to 40% off clearance items too.

You can always find a good deal at Nordstrom Rack, but the discount retailer is getting ready to release even bigger savings during its The Rack Friday sale on Nov. 25. Until then, you can enjoy special savings on boots from just $30, as well as deals on loungewear during the "Cozy Shop" flash sale event.

Every Friday in November is Black Friday this year at Pandora! You can enjoy 35% off your total purchase both in stores and online throughout the month, but Pandora's full Black Friday lineup will go live on Nov. 24.

You can take an extra 50% off sale items for men, women and kids at J.Crew using the code SHOPNOW.

Need some winter footwear? Aldo is offering 20% off regularly-priced shoes, boots and handbags right now as part of its Black Friday deals.

As part of Things Remembered's Black Friday savings, you can enjoy up to 25% off select items, as well as free shipping on orders over $50. You can also snag 20% off ornaments, stockings and snow globes right now.

For all things personalized, you can take an additional 20% off sale items using the code EXTRA20 at Mark & Graham. Even better? You can also save on gift-worthy items that are on sale right now for up to 40% off.

Best Black Friday home deals

Right now, you can save up to 40% select fitness equipment at Dick's Sporting Goods. From cardio equipment to yoga essentials, you can get it all for a lot less.

Savings are already rolling in at Bed, Bath & Beyond! You can take advantage of deep discounts on kitchen appliances, saving upwards of 30% during their Holiday-Ready sale. The retailer is also offering special Holiday Daily Deals, so you can save even more on select items.

Lowe's is currently offering daily "cyber steals," so you can score appliances, home essentials and more at low prices. You can also save big on select appliances from brands like Whirlpool and Dyson and take advantage of BOGO deals on tools, too.

Pre-Black Friday deals are in full swing at West Elm, meaning you can save across tons of categories sitewide and get free shipping on orders over $79 using the code SAVENOW. The more you spend, the more you can save, for up to 30% off your total purchase.

To get your home ready for the holidays, QVC is offering special holiday deals to convert any living space into a winter wonderland. You can save on favorites from Mr. Christmas, Martha Stewart and more.

In the spirit of saving, you can snag an additional 20% off clearance items at Williams Sonoma using the code EXTRA at checkout.

You can take advantage of up to 60% off living room seating, up to 55% off bedding, up to 50% off small electrics and more during Wayfair's Black Friday Sneak Preview, happening right now.

Overstock's Holiday Flash Sale event won't last much longer! Now's the time to save up to 70% off on thousands of items and enjoy free shipping on your purchase. You can snag an extra 15% off rugs and even score 20% off home decor.

Save on essentials for your furry friend at Chewy, thanks to special markdowns on everything from toys to food to bedding. As part of the brand's early Cyber Savings event, you can save 10% on goody boxes, up to 25% off dog beds and more.

Chapter One of Barnes & Noble's Black Friday event is finally here, meaning you can enjoy up to 50% off select books or get at $10 gift card for yourself when you buy $100 or more in gift cards.

Right now, you can score up to 55% off cookware during Sur La Table's cookware event, which includes brands such as Le Creuset, Staub, All-Clad and more.

