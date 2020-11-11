You can score up to 70% off at Nordstrom right now — here are the 29 best deals

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Big-name retailers like Macy's, Target and Walmart have already rolled out some impressive deals ahead of Black Friday. While Nordstrom has yet to officially start their holiday sales, they are currently offering some big discounts on top-rated items.

Right now, you can get up to 40% off a selection of women's, kid's, and men's clothing as well as various kitchen and home essentials. They'll be adding new, exciting markdowns through Nov. 18. Plus, you'll want to keep your eyes on their Daily Drop page where they'll be revealing a new gift drop every day with deals and unique products that are sure to inspire your holiday shopping.

You'll have to wait until Nov. 23 to shop Nordstrom's actual Black Friday deals (although you can scroll through the preview on their website and starting adding things to your wish list). In the meantime, we rounded up the top items already on sale that you can shop right now. For today only, sale items are an extra 25% off, so be sure to grab anything you love before it's gone.

Best deals on beauty items

Kiehl's products are currently 20% off across the site, and their Ultra Face Cream is one of the skin care line's bestselling items. The ultra-hydrating cream uses ingredients like glacial glycoprotein and olive-derived squalane to strengthen your skin's barrier and add moisture.

Another popular Kiehl's item is this cream made specially for your delicate under-eye area. Gently tap it on daily, being careful not to pull your skin, for rich hydration.

This small-but-mighty hair dryer is made to be brought along wherever you travel. It's lightweight and compact, and the handle conveniently folds to save space. With two speeds and three heat settings, you'll have no trouble achieving your favorite styles.

Blur imperfections and cover dark circles with this super blendable concealer, now 55% off. With a lightweight formula and a variety of different shades, this concealer will become a staple in your makeup routine.

Best deals for women

Elevate your outerwear with a modern and sleek coat. This option from Topshop, now 62% off, features large pockets and comes in a tan yellow, olive or black. While it's meant to look oversized, reviewers say it runs big, so order a size or two down.

These days, no look is complete without a mask. You can get a six-pack of Nordstrom's own cotton version now for under $15. Suitable for both men and women, choose between all black masks or a mix of white or grey and black.

Winter usually brings plenty of storms, so you'll want to be prepared. These Chelsea-style waterproof boots will protect you from puddles and rain. They run narrow, so order them in a size larger than you normally would.

You'll want to live in this pullover from Free People. The slouchy fit and textured material give this stretchy sweatshirt a cool and casual look. It's available in mocha, lavender, black, blue and more.

Sporty and refined, these wedge sneakers are currently 56% off. One reviewer said, "These look great with jeans, joggers [or] just about anything."

When you have to get out of your slippers, these mules will feel like the next best thing. With a cushioned footbed and four print options, you don't want miss out on this deal.

Keep warm in this eco-friendly coat. Filled with a sustainable down alternative, it's lightweight and easy to compress, so you can pack it in a suitcase or slip it in your bag.

Reviewers love the flattering fit of this top-rated dress. Get it in pink, black, grey, purple or tan.

Best deals for men

With moisture-wicking material, this pullover is great for lounging or working out. The best part? It's 70% off right now.

Men know that a good pair of chinos can upgrade any outfit, and you'll be wearing these classic pants for years to come. Made from soft cotton, you'll want to grab a pair of these now while they're 62% off.

Gold platelets and a leather exterior make these slippers just as luxurious as they are comfortable. They're lined with shearling and have a cushioned footbed with arch support.

For the man who will never have enough T-shirts, this simple option comes in four different colors. Layer it under a jacket or wear it on its own.

These slip-ons are made with soft leather for a stylish look that delivers maximum comfort. They're super breathable and the FLUIDFORM Direct Comfort Technology provide support, perfect for when you have to be on your feet all day long.

Keep warm during the colder months with this durable and versatile jacket. It has a fleece lining and a zippered interior pocket and it can be thrown in the washing machine.

The moisture-wicking material on these shoes will keep you cool through long runs and tough workouts. You won't need to worry if you're running through rain or snow since the tread has reliable grip to keep you upright. You'll also love the cushioned boost you get with each step.

Available in two shades of blue or white, you'll want to take advantage of this great deal on a classic button-down.

Best deals for kids

Your little one will feel super stylish in this denim jumpsuit. It's stretchy and lightweight but durable enough to withstand any of their favorite playtime activities.

Get these colorful shorts now for 55% off. They're reversible, so you get two looks in one. Switch between the white mesh or checkerboard pattern.

For girls who are obsessed with the tie-dye trend, this romper is the perfect way to rock it. The wide legs are comfortable and allow for easy movement.

Whether they're headed to a holiday dinner or a party, your little one will be dressed for the occasion. These kids' dress pants are currently 70% off and come in tan or navy.

Best deals on home items

Transform your room with a new bedding set. This one features a textured pattern and has options for twin XL, full and queen-sized beds.

Master soups, stews, casseroles and plenty of other classic dishes with this popular cooking staple. The durable cocotte can hold up to four quarts and can easily be transferred from the oven to the stovetop, thanks to the easy grip handles.

Holiday cooking just got a whole lot easier. Prepare soups, roasts and sides and set them up to cook while you finish preparing for guests. The slow cooker, now 20% off, has a 20-hour programmable time and comes with helpful accessories, like a steam basket and a measuring cup.

While you might not have any major vacations planned this year, this suitcase will carry you through plenty of road trips and weekend getaways. Inner zip pocket will help you stay organized while the durable clamshell will ensure all your valuables are protected. If you run out of room, simply use the expander to create more space for your stuff.

Cozy up with tea or hot chocolate served in this cute monogram mug. Get one for yourself and another to gift to a friend.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!