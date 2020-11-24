Nordstrom's Cyber Deals are here — and we found the best gifts under $100

Shop Today was paid by Nordstrom to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

On the hunt for the best holiday sales? What would you say to thousands of them?

‘Tis the season for shopping and saving, and Nordstrom is the next big retailer ready to add its fair share of deals and discounts to the mix. And we can’t get over the sales we’re seeing! Don’t bother searching elsewhere; you’ll find everything you need for women, men, kids, and the home right here – and for the right prices.

Starting today through Dec.1, shoppers will find it easier than ever to stay on budget thanks to Nordstrom’s amazing Cyber Deals, with discounts of up to 50% off popular brands. Now you can find hand-selected luxury items – from designer shoes and luggage pieces to top-notch kitchenware and beauty products – for under $100. And because it’s the season of giving, they’re cutting clearance item prices an additional 25% on Black Friday.

We’ve made a list – and checked it twice – of everything we plan on gifting this year (or maybe just keeping for ourselves). Either way, we’re saving big!

Halogen’s burnt orange knit is the perfect transition sweater from fall to winter. The wool-cashmere blend is incredibly comfortable and we’re obsessed with the deep front pockets. Now you can add this soon-to-be favorite seasonal staple to your wardrobe for 60% off.

This 2-in-1 premium leather over-the-shoulder bag doubles as a gorgeous clutch. The dual interior pockets are surprisingly roomy and the snap closure will keep personal items safe. The croc detailing and crystal setting on the flap complete this purse’s chic look.

Did you say waterproof suede leather? Done. These Blondo shoes are essential for anyone constantly outdoors or on the go. The elastic gore inset, cushioned insole, and modest block heel will keep your feet happy and supported for hours on end. Maximum comfort and style for minimum spend.

No winter wardrobe is complete without a classic knit to keep warm on chilly days. Nordstrom takes comfort to the next level with this cozy sweater, made from 100% cashmere yarns and perfect for layering when needed. So if the man in your life is going to stay warm, he can do so in style.

You don’t need to play the sport to rock this tennis shoe. If you know anyone looking to add a sporty edge to their wardrobe, they can’t go wrong with the Adisas Stan Smith sneaker. We are loving the easy combination of polished leather and simplistic detailing with a street casual design.

Save big on quality skincare items, including this go-to eye cream from Kiehl’s! It’s made with avocado oil and a bunch of nourishing ingredients, so not even this dry winter weather can keep your skin from staying hydrated and moisturized.

Give your kids the gift of magic! What looks and feels like a Mickey Mouse stuffed animal transforms into an ultra-soft zip-up sweatshirt, made complete with the character’s signature ears on the hood.

Up your charcuterie game with this teak-finish maple wood serving paddle, made with pre-distressed accents for a more aged and rustic look. A great holiday gift for that special someone who loves to host dinner parties!

Create a spa-like atmosphere in the home with this Nordstrom exclusive two-piece diffuser. Choose from the gentle scents of flowery bamboo or a blend of grapefruit and coriander to keep any space smelling fresh around the clock.

You might not be attending many holiday parties this year, but that shouldn’t stop you from showing off your best looks from home. Add a pop of sparkle to any ensemble with a dainty Kendra Scott pendant, designed with a drusy stone setting and a generous halo of gems.

Wrap yourself in luxury with this faux fur throw. The leopard print design is perfect for a stylish living room accent piece, but no one can resist cozying up to UGG’s signature soft and snuggle-worthy material.