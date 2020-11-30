Shop Today was paid by Nordstrom to create this article. Shop TODAY gets a commission on sales from products purchased through our links.

If there’s one thing I’ve learned about shopping during the holidays, it’s all about keeping up with the latest trends. So what’s caught my attention lately? Just about everything Nordstrom has to offer—from kitchen essentials to professional-grade beauty tools and all of the designer brands in between.

And it’s not just me who’s noticed. Most shoppers are trying to complete their 2020 wish lists by getting their hands on Nordstrom’s most popular gifts for him and her—and let’s be honest, for ourselves as well. Now that the Nordstrom Cyber Week deals are officially underway, we’ve rounded up a few of the retailer’s top best-sellers we recommend picking up before they’re gone!

Gifts for Her

A solid pair of black leggings is a winter wardrobe staple, but the faux leather ones from Spanx are next level. Pair them with an oversized sweater for a more casual look or jazz them up with booties and gold accessories to really accentuate the glossy black material.

This cozy pajama set from Nordstrom Lingerie is a hot commodity among female shoppers. The available styles range from multi-colored florals and animal prints to monochromatic options for a simpler look. The one thing they all have in common is a soft, lightweight material that will get you in the mood to climb into bed as soon as possible.

Casual loungewear quickly became a fashion frontrunner this year with more people focused on finding pieces that are equally cute and comfortable. These Zella joggers tick both boxes and are highly recommended for those who prefer a high-waisted fit and zip pockets.

You can’t help but walk with confidence in this pair of Vince Camuto boots. And it’s not just because you’ll be saving over $100, but mostly for the soft suede feel and stylish chunky heel.

Small enough for a stocking stuffer, yet gold enough to make a loved one very happy. Make their ears sparkle with these geometric, diamond-tipped studs by Bon Levy.

You’ll be the classiest gal at the party—or Zoom call—with this Coach crossbody bag. The sleek chain strap and bold metal closure add to the vintage-inspired detailing, but the pink leather exterior is truly the star of the show. Plus the Cyber Monday price can't be beat.

Motherhood is a tough job, so you deserve a stroller that can keep up. Bagaboo’s efficient, compact, and multi-faceted design features a reclined sleeping area, lockable wheels, and both rear- and forward-facing seat options.

Gifts for the Cook

Making holiday dinners just got a little easier with this gourmet slow cooker, featuring a foolproof control panel and aluminum inserts for more even heating and less of a chance you’ll burn the Thanksgiving roast.

If you ask me, everyone needs this compact cast-iron cocotte in their lives. Now Nordstrom is helping you get one step closer to tastier meals with a 53% markdown off the original price.

Keep your cooking skills sharp, but your tools even sharper with this sleek knife block, complete with a set of premium stainless steel blades. Save $150 if you add it to your cart today.

Gifts for Him

This versatile Vince bomber jacket is a nice addition to your in-office attire, but versatile enough to wear in a more casual setting. Its contemporary aesthetic is heightened with a streamlined fit, ribbed neckline, and smooth interior.

Save up to 20% off on these sharp-looking Adidas running shoes, perfect for athletes who could use an upgrade on their training gear. Made with a breathable Primeknit and a padded insole for added cushion—two features you’ll be thankful for on your next long jog.

The Allsaints unisex fragrance blends notes of pink pepper, orange flower, cedarwood, and rose to create the perfect scent for literally anyone. This Nordstrom exclusive must smell heavenly if hundreds of people are eyeing it up daily.