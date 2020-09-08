Ready for fall? Here are 25 stylish face masks for the new season

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Six months ago, no one thought we'd be shopping for trendy face masks. But ever since cloth coverings became recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a lot of us have been searching for options that are as stylish as they are functional.

If you're anything like me, then your current collection of face masks probably consists of too many floral, tie-dye and bright prints. While your mask certainly doesn't have to always match your outfit, it doesn't hurt to buy a few neutral or cold weather-friendly masks to transition into fall.

If you're on the hunt for fabric face masks that you can wear this season, here are 25 options from companies like Revolve, Anthropologie, Free People, Nordstrom, Etsy and more.

Bring a little sass to your Fall wardrobe with this fun leopard face mask. It features a pleated design and tie-straps for a more customized fit.

For a classic and simple floral mask, consider this set from Zappos. The 100% cotton design is machine-washable and comes with stretchy elastic ear loops.

The Grlfrnd snakeskin face mask is another fun animal print option that would look great with denim, leather and a variety of other cold-weather essentials you already own. It features a polyester-spandex blend and comes with a pocket for an optional filter.

Just because we're saying goodbye to summer doesn't mean you need to toss your tie-dye masks to the side! While tie-dye is traditionally worn in the summertime, this black-and-white mask is neutral enough to wear in the fall.

This set of five is made of a breathable material that works great for exercise and it comes in five neutral colors like black, navy and even a green camo print.

These plaid face masks will be great for the fall-to-winter transition thanks to the fun and vibrant gingham patterns. The machine-washable design also comes with a pocket for an optional filter insert.

If you're a fan of Free Peoples' products, then you probably won't be able to resist this vibrant tapestry mask by the brand. Each one-of-a-kind mask features a colorful tapestry-style pattern with a protective design that keeps your nose and mouth covered.

Denim is fall-weather essential that will never go out of style. This jean-themed mask from Etsy will go great with all your autumn outfits and has over 100 rave reviews.

For a more streamlined denim mask, consider this one from Etsy that has tons of positive reviews! Better yet, it even comes with a filter.

For the gal who loves fall foliage, consider this fun leaf-patterned mask from Etsy. It features two layers of cotton fabric and an adjustable nose wire.

This cotton face mask from Revolve comes in a variety of different patterns that are bound to fit in any wardrobe. While we love this beige tie-dye pick, it also comes in light pink, brown and more. It also features an adjustable nose bridge and elastic ear loops.

Get into the Halloween spirit early this year with these spooky face masks. This Etsy shop has over 30 different patterns, including jack-o'-lanterns, ghosts, witches, candy corn and more. Each pattern is available with a double-layer design and elastic ear straps.

Anthropologie's five-pack of reusable face masks comes in trendy and dark patterns that would look great with your fall wardrobe. Each mask in the pack comes with an adjustable nose wire and is machine-washable.

You can’t go wrong with a classic camo mask, and this one from Etsy has an almost perfect rating! It’s machine-washable and double-layered.

For those who aren’t afraid to spend a little extra money, you won’t be disappointed with this lace and 100% silk mask by Woldford. The ear straps feature an adjustable toggle for a more customized fit.

If you're not interested in a patterned option, consider this set of three simple yet effective black cotton masks available on Amazon. The masks currently have over 3,000 verified five-star reviews.

Try pairing these plaid double-layered cloth face masks with your favorite denim jacket and high-waisted leggings.

This Salmon rib-knit mask will go with any and all of your favorite sweaters this season. For every mask purchased, the brand will donate $1 to the San Francisco Marin Food Bank.

Rag & Bone (known for its high-end denim) is offering a pack of three jean-themed cotton masks that are both lightweight and breathable. Each design features adjustable ear loops and nose wires.

If you're looking for some serious bang for your buck, consider this pack of 10 triple-layer cloth face masks from Old Navy. They're available in six different color schemes, including this mixed batch that includes a burgundy floral pattern, cheetah print and more.

This bandana-inspired design is sure to add some edge to your mask collection. It's made of cotton twill and features a semi-stretch ear loop for a secure fit.

Nordstrom's adult face masks are designed with adjustable nose-to-chin coverage, which allows you to easily customize the fit. They're made of jersey material and have a built-in cotton filter pocket.

Mother Denim's floral face mask is unique because it wraps around the head for extra comfort. It also includes a flexible nose band with a thicker elastic that cinches at the back and contours the face for extra security.

These Everlane face masks come in a set of five, are made of 100% cotton and can even be placed in the washing machine. You can pick this set up in gray, black or a variety pack of colorful tie-dye prints.

These masks made by Rails give a traditional vibe that's perfect for fall. You can pick up a two-pack for $30.

