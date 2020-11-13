The 33 best deals from Kohl's early Black Friday sale

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Normally you'd have to wait until Nov. 27 to get some of the best deals of the year. However, this year retailers like Walmart, Macy's, Amazon and more are turning Black Friday sales into a month-long extravaganza filled with limited-time deals on top-rated products.

Kohl's kicked off the month with a ton of deals on tech, clothing and gift-able items. Now they're onto round two, with a new assortments of products you can score for a heavily discounted price. From toys and tech to winter apparel, this next round will last until Nov. 21. Until then, those shopping with a Kohl's card can get an extra 30% off, while anyone can use the code SAVE15 for an extra 15% discount on select products.

Whether you're searching for headphones for Zoom meetings, new bedding or cozy loungewear, Kohl's has you covered. Here are the best deals to shop now.

Kohl's Black Friday tech deals

With noise cancelling abilities and a battery life of up to 22 hours, these headphones are a work-from-home essential. You can get them now in white, black or grey.

Get started on your fitness goals ahead of the new year. The wristband, now $99, will track your workouts, heart rate, sleep and more. You can also get text and call notifications so you're always connected.

This Garmin smartwatch is another popular option for activity tracking, and you can get it now for $100 off. It has the sleek appearance of a watch you would wear every day, but it also has a high-tech interface. It'll help you monitor stress, heart rate and sleep to stay on top of your health. Not to mention, it's water resistant so you can wear it for almost any workout.

This small speaker delivers big sound. The battery lasts up to 10 hours, so you can bring it on hiking trips, camping or in the car to add a soundtrack to your adventure.

Also on sale is a larger version of the speaker. This one is waterproof and will charge your phone if you're running low on battery.

For music aficionados who love the classic sound of vinyl but appreciate the ease of streaming, this record player will cover all your bases. The three-speed turntable will play any record in your collection, while the Bluetooth capabilities allow you to stream your music wirelessly. It even has a built-in pocket, where you can store your most played vinyls.

It may be a while before you can karaoke at the bar, but that doesn't mean can't recreate the experience at home. This wireless microphone connects to your phone so you can sing along to your favorite songs. It's fun for the whole family and will be perfect for game nights or small holiday parties.

This smart display will look great in your bedroom, living room or kitchen. You can play movie trailers, read recipes, check the weather and so much more on the eight-inch HD screen.

Kohl's Black Friday home deals

Ninja's 5-in-1 grill was one of the hottest products last year, and the kitchen essential hasn't lost any of its appeal. This model, on sale at Kohl's right now, includes a broiling option along with air frying, grilling, baking, roasting and dehydrating.

Another cooking essential that will make your life a whole lot easier, you can pressure cook, sauté or slow cook all of your favorite dishes with this Instant Pot. While all the sizes are on sale right now, you'll get the best deal if you purchase the eight-quart option, currently $69.

If you dream of having a blooming garden but are low on outdoor space this kit will help you hone your green thumb. The system is super low maintenance: It will automatically turns the LED grow lights on and off and reminds you when to add water and food.

Everyone in your house can get their morning cup of joe any way they like with this single-serve coffee maker. You can elect a bigger or smaller serving and up the strength with the "strong brew" feature. It's available in six different color options to match your kitchen aesthetic.

Prep for the colder nights ahead with a comfy flannel sheet set. Choose between classic colors like grey, ivory and navy or opt for a fun pattern with dogs or Christmas trees.

In the winter, there's nothing better than cozying up with a warm blanket, and this one is expert-approved when it comes to safety. It has a 13-foot cord, so it will be able to reach your favorite spot in the couch, even if there's no outlet nearby.

Weighted blankets are said to help you relieve stress and sleep more soundly, two things we all need right now. This 12-pound option is super cozy, thanks to the plush faux-mink fabric on one side.

When you're busy, the last thing you want to do is spend the small amount of time you have cleaning. This bestselling robotic vacuum will do the hard work, so you can focus on the other tasks at hand. It will learn the layout of your house and pick up dust, dirt and debris from carpets and hard floors. You can also connect it to your Google Assistant or Alexa, to set it off cleaning with a simple command.

Get ready for Christmas with a monogrammed stocking for everyone in your family. The red and white design will fit right in with you other seasonal decorations.

Kohl's Black Friday toy deals

Your kids can pretend to be real-life heroes with this expansive set. The building, which can be easily folded up for storage, includes 12 rooms that they can take the policeman and fireman figures through. With a small motorcycle, helicopter and fire truck, they'll be ready for any situations they can imagine.

With this DIY quilt kit, kids will challenge their creativity and have a fun, cozy blanket to show off afterwards. They'll tie the slits on individual fabric pieces together to make the final product. It comes with detailed instructions and design inspiration, so they'll have no trouble putting together a unique quilt of their own.

Recreate a scene from a classic holiday movie in puzzle form. With just 300 pieces, this puzzle is both kid- and adult-friendly.

For the aspiring chef, this mini kitchen is a dream come true. They'll have a blast thinking up dishes and testing their imaginary cooking skills until they're old enough to join you for the real deal.

These aren't your typical elementary school paper airplanes. This kit includes everything kids need to build stunt planes, UFOs, shuttles and more with step-by-step folding instructions and stickers to add to their creations.

Kohl's Black Friday beauty and wellness deals

This comfort wrap will soothe your aches and pains and warm you up in no time. The fleece-lined wrap, now 50% off, can be put in the microwave or freezer to soothe tender areas.

This bestseller from Revlon will cut down the time spent on your hair. Detangle, style and add volume all while drying.

Master the at-home manicure with this set. It includes six colors and an easy-to-use dryer that will cut your waiting time in half.

In need of some self-care? These bestselling masks, now 50% off, will do just the trick. The five-pack includes an aloe vera, green tea, black pearl, collagen and avocado mask.

Kohl's Black Friday clothing deals

This lightweight jacket will keep you toasty all season long. The water resistant down jacket, now just $33.99, traps heat in to keep you warm. When you need to take it off, it packs down into a small pouch so it's easy to carry around.

When you're wearing leggings almost every day, you're always on the look out for a new pair. Made from sustainable cotton, they'll be a new staple in your wardrobe.

With a relaxed fit and soft fleece lining, you'll want to wear this sweatshirt everywhere. It comes in a variety of colors, like yellow, black, grey and more.

For moments when your schedule requires something nicer than a hoodie, this sweater will feel like the next best option. The quarter-zip design gives the sweater a sleek look while sustainable cotton provides ultimate comfort.

Prep your little one for his first winter with this cute three-piece outfit. It includes French terry pants, a bodysuit and a matching vest to keep him cozy.

If you live somewhere snowy or are taking a trip to a chilly destination, this set will keep your kid warm. You can get the snowsuit and jacket combo for just $42.

This set for boys is also on sale for $42. You won't have to worry about him getting cold while sledding or building a snowman.

