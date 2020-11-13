The 33 best deals from Kohl's early Black Friday sale

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
Normally you'd have to wait until Nov. 27 to get some of the best deals of the year. However, this year retailers like Walmart, Macy's, Amazon and more are turning Black Friday sales into a month-long extravaganza filled with limited-time deals on top-rated products.
Kohl's kicked off the month with a ton of deals on tech, clothing and gift-able items. Now they're onto round two, with a new assortments of products you can score for a heavily discounted price. From toys and tech to winter apparel, this next round will last until Nov. 21. Until then, those shopping with a Kohl's card can get an extra 30% off, while anyone can use the code SAVE15 for an extra 15% discount on select products.
Whether you're searching for headphones for Zoom meetings, new bedding or cozy loungewear, Kohl's has you covered. Here are the best deals to shop now.
Kohl's Black Friday tech deals
1. Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
With noise cancelling abilities and a battery life of up to 22 hours, these headphones are a work-from-home essential. You can get them now in white, black or grey.
2. Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness & Activity Tracker
Get started on your fitness goals ahead of the new year. The wristband, now $99, will track your workouts, heart rate, sleep and more. You can also get text and call notifications so you're always connected.
3. Garmin Instinct Solar Smartwatch
This Garmin smartwatch is another popular option for activity tracking, and you can get it now for $100 off. It has the sleek appearance of a watch you would wear every day, but it also has a high-tech interface. It'll help you monitor stress, heart rate and sleep to stay on top of your health. Not to mention, it's water resistant so you can wear it for almost any workout.
4. JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker
This small speaker delivers big sound. The battery lasts up to 10 hours, so you can bring it on hiking trips, camping or in the car to add a soundtrack to your adventure.
5. JBL Charge 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Also on sale is a larger version of the speaker. This one is waterproof and will charge your phone if you're running low on battery.
6. Victrola 5-in-1 Nostalgic Bluetooth Record Player
For music aficionados who love the classic sound of vinyl but appreciate the ease of streaming, this record player will cover all your bases. The three-speed turntable will play any record in your collection, while the Bluetooth capabilities allow you to stream your music wirelessly. It even has a built-in pocket, where you can store your most played vinyls.
7. Sharper Image Musical Microphone Bluetooth Broadcaster
It may be a while before you can karaoke at the bar, but that doesn't mean can't recreate the experience at home. This wireless microphone connects to your phone so you can sing along to your favorite songs. It's fun for the whole family and will be perfect for game nights or small holiday parties.
8. Amazon Echo Show 8 Smart Display
This smart display will look great in your bedroom, living room or kitchen. You can play movie trailers, read recipes, check the weather and so much more on the eight-inch HD screen.
Kohl's Black Friday home deals
1. Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 Smart XL Indoor Grill with Air Fryer
Ninja's 5-in-1 grill was one of the hottest products last year, and the kitchen essential hasn't lost any of its appeal. This model, on sale at Kohl's right now, includes a broiling option along with air frying, grilling, baking, roasting and dehydrating.
2. Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker
Another cooking essential that will make your life a whole lot easier, you can pressure cook, sauté or slow cook all of your favorite dishes with this Instant Pot. While all the sizes are on sale right now, you'll get the best deal if you purchase the eight-quart option, currently $69.
3. AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with Gourmet Herb Seed Pod Kit
If you dream of having a blooming garden but are low on outdoor space this kit will help you hone your green thumb. The system is super low maintenance: It will automatically turns the LED grow lights on and off and reminds you when to add water and food.
4. Keurig K-Select Single-Serve Coffee Maker
Everyone in your house can get their morning cup of joe any way they like with this single-serve coffee maker. You can elect a bigger or smaller serving and up the strength with the "strong brew" feature. It's available in six different color options to match your kitchen aesthetic.
5. Cuddl Duds Flannel Sheet Set
Prep for the colder nights ahead with a comfy flannel sheet set. Choose between classic colors like grey, ivory and navy or opt for a fun pattern with dogs or Christmas trees.
6. Biddeford Electric Heated Microplush Throw
In the winter, there's nothing better than cozying up with a warm blanket, and this one is expert-approved when it comes to safety. It has a 13-foot cord, so it will be able to reach your favorite spot in the couch, even if there's no outlet nearby.
7. Altavida 12-lb. Ultra Plush Faux Mink Weighted Blanket
Weighted blankets are said to help you relieve stress and sleep more soundly, two things we all need right now. This 12-pound option is super cozy, thanks to the plush faux-mink fabric on one side.
8. iRobot Roomba 677 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum
When you're busy, the last thing you want to do is spend the small amount of time you have cleaning. This bestselling robotic vacuum will do the hard work, so you can focus on the other tasks at hand. It will learn the layout of your house and pick up dust, dirt and debris from carpets and hard floors. You can also connect it to your Google Assistant or Alexa, to set it off cleaning with a simple command.
9. St. Nicholas Square Knit Monogram Stocking
Get ready for Christmas with a monogrammed stocking for everyone in your family. The red and white design will fit right in with you other seasonal decorations.
Kohl's Black Friday toy deals
1. KidKraft Everyday Heroes Police & Fire Set
Your kids can pretend to be real-life heroes with this expansive set. The building, which can be easily folded up for storage, includes 12 rooms that they can take the policeman and fireman figures through. With a small motorcycle, helicopter and fire truck, they'll be ready for any situations they can imagine.
2. Melissa & Doug Created by Me Flower Fleece Quilt
With this DIY quilt kit, kids will challenge their creativity and have a fun, cozy blanket to show off afterwards. They'll tie the slits on individual fabric pieces together to make the final product. It comes with detailed instructions and design inspiration, so they'll have no trouble putting together a unique quilt of their own.
3. Ceaco National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation 300-Piece Puzzle & Poster
Recreate a scene from a classic holiday movie in puzzle form. With just 300 pieces, this puzzle is both kid- and adult-friendly.
4. KidKraft Ultimate Corner Play Kitchen with Lights & Sounds
For the aspiring chef, this mini kitchen is a dream come true. They'll have a blast thinking up dishes and testing their imaginary cooking skills until they're old enough to join you for the real deal.
5. Paper Airline Kit by Publications International
These aren't your typical elementary school paper airplanes. This kit includes everything kids need to build stunt planes, UFOs, shuttles and more with step-by-step folding instructions and stickers to add to their creations.
Kohl's Black Friday beauty and wellness deals
1. Earth Therapeutics Anti-Stress Hot & Cold Comfort Wrap
This comfort wrap will soothe your aches and pains and warm you up in no time. The fleece-lined wrap, now 50% off, can be put in the microwave or freezer to soothe tender areas.
2. Revlon Hair Dryer And Volumizer
This bestseller from Revlon will cut down the time spent on your hair. Detangle, style and add volume all while drying.
3. The Color Institute Nail Dryer & Nail Polish Set
Master the at-home manicure with this set. It includes six colors and an easy-to-use dryer that will cut your waiting time in half.
4. Earth Therapeutics 5-Pack Essential Beauty Face Masks
In need of some self-care? These bestselling masks, now 50% off, will do just the trick. The five-pack includes an aloe vera, green tea, black pearl, collagen and avocado mask.
Kohl's Black Friday clothing deals
1. Women's HeatKeep Nano Lightweight Packable Down Jacket
This lightweight jacket will keep you toasty all season long. The water resistant down jacket, now just $33.99, traps heat in to keep you warm. When you need to take it off, it packs down into a small pouch so it's easy to carry around.
2. Women's Sonoma Goods For Life Mid-Rise Leggings
When you're wearing leggings almost every day, you're always on the look out for a new pair. Made from sustainable cotton, they'll be a new staple in your wardrobe.
3. Men's Tek Gear Ultra Soft Fleece Pullover Hoodie
With a relaxed fit and soft fleece lining, you'll want to wear this sweatshirt everywhere. It comes in a variety of colors, like yellow, black, grey and more.
4. Men's Croft & Barrow Extra Soft Quarter-Zip Sweater
For moments when your schedule requires something nicer than a hoodie, this sweater will feel like the next best option. The quarter-zip design gives the sweater a sleek look while sustainable cotton provides ultimate comfort.
5. Baby Boy Carter's Three-Piece Buffalo Check Little Vest, Bodysuit & Pants
Prep your little one for his first winter with this cute three-piece outfit. It includes French terry pants, a bodysuit and a matching vest to keep him cozy.
6. Toddler Girl Carter's Butterfly Print Snowsuit
If you live somewhere snowy or are taking a trip to a chilly destination, this set will keep your kid warm. You can get the snowsuit and jacket combo for just $42.
7. OshKosh B'gosh Hooded Heavyweight Jacket & Bib Snow Pants Set
This set for boys is also on sale for $42. You won't have to worry about him getting cold while sledding or building a snowman.
