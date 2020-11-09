Surprise! Amazon's Black Friday deals are starting early — here's what to shop

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If Amazon's early Black Friday deals give any hints as to what they'll be offering on November 27, we cannot wait for the big reveal. Until then, you can shop amazing sales on some of their top products including picks from Apple, Beats and Dyson.

Each day, they're updating their Holiday Dash page with new products and deals that you can't miss. We rounded up a handful of the best ones to shop right now. Some only last for 24 hours, though, so don't hesitate to buy any items you love.

From AirPods to cooking essentials, here are the Amazon deals to add to your cart.

Amazon Black Friday deals on tech

Ditch the old handheld vacuum for this robotic option. It will learn the layout of your house to effectively clean every area, plus you can set "keep out zones" for any places you want it to avoid. (No need to worry about any accidents involving your planters!)

Amazon is offering these popular noise cancelling headphones at a 40% discount right now. If your house tends to get noisy, these are a WFH essential. They offer up to 22 hours of listening time and come in a variety of fun shades like black, grey, and ivory. (Those three are also on sale for 23% off.)

Also on sale from Beats are these wireless, in-ear headphones. They're sweat- and water-resistant and offer up to nine hours of listening time.

Watch your favorite shows and movies in 4K ultra HD with this Sony TV. It connects with Google Assistant so you can use your voice to control the volume, change the channel and search for a movie to watch.

For the techie who is always after the newest gadget, this is a rare deal. Right now you can take $34 off Apple's newest generation of iPad. The model features 128 GB of memory and an improved retina display and cameras.

The latest generation of Apple AirPods are currently being offered at their lowest price ever. With noise cancellation and wireless charging, you've got to take advantage of this price before it's gone.

Take 25% off the popular Amazon smart home device. You can ask Alexa to play music, answer trivia, check the weather and so much more.

Amazon Black Friday deals on home items

The coveted Dyson Airwrap is on sale now for $50 off. The popular hair tool can curl, wave, smooth and dry your hair all while its heat control system regulates temperature for a cooler hair styling experience. While the price tag is still high, one of our writers says she's packed away all her other hair styling tools since getting this product.

Using an electric toothbrush will help you get all the areas you may otherwise miss. This one comes with an in-handle timer that will let you know when to switch to a different section of your mouth and four different color options including rose gold and orchid.

Enjoy your favorite fried foods sans guilt. This top-rated air fryer cooks foods 30% faster and with 75% less fat and oil. In addition to frying, you can air roast, broil, bake and reheat with this handy tool.

Essential for any home chef, the popular Le Creuset Dutch Oven is now on sale for 40% off. If you're planning on doing any major holiday cooking, this will come in handy. It makes the process of cooking soups, casseroles and other one-pot meals a breeze.

Too cold to grill outside? Not a problem. This small, countertop-friendly grill has you covered. Virtually smoke-free and easy to use, you can grill, bake, dehydrate and even quickly defrost foods.

Drown out the noise and sleep easy with this noise machine. You can cycle between the 20 noise variations until you find the right one that will help you doze off.

This affordable record player is a great option for music lovers. It's lightweight so you can take it with you wherever you go. Plus, it has a spot to plug in your phone so you can switch from vinyl to streaming with ease.

Amazon Black Friday deals on fashion

This bestselling Amazon coat has been a winter staple for years, and it still hasn't lost its appeal. With an extra soft lining and a fleece-lined hood it will carry you through the chillier months. It's nearly 40% off in a variety of colors including black, red, beige and green.

Cozy up with these cute cotton pajamas. With a variety of colors and patterns, your kids will love these super soft PJs.

This simple jacket for men is water-resistant and comes in a variety of colors. It packs neatly into a small carrying bag, so you won't be stuck with a bulky jacket when you get too hot.

If you've been wearing your slippers non-stop, it may be time to invest in a new pair. Thankfully, these comfy shoes are currently 33% off. They come in a number of colors and provide arch support to improve foot and leg alignment.

Amazon Black Friday deals on toys

Kids can build their own toys with this educational set from K'NEX. They'll use the connectors, wheels and rods along with their imagination to create vehicles and other structures. Once they're done, they can add the motor to make their creation move on its own.

Using this Lego kit, kids can act out their own scenes from the iconic franchise. It includes 121 different pieces including figures of Harry Potter and Sirius Black.

This LED drawing pad lights up so kids can unlock their inner artist and create sketches based off their favorite images. It comes with colored pencils and tracing paper, so all they'll need to do is print out some pictures and start tracing!

This set is perfect for the kids who are always asking their moms to try on lip gloss or eye shadow. Both non-toxic and washable, you won't have to worry about them making a big mess while they're having fun.

Your little one will love this ice cream play set. Kids aged three to six can take orders, pay with money and scoop up their favorite ice cream flavors. As a part of Amazon's sale, this fun set is 32% off.

