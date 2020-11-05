Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The ritual of hanging holiday stockings will always be classic and meaningful. To elevate the holiday cheer, why not buy a personalized stocking for a loved one this year? After all, it's a gift they know was made specifically for them. Here are some of the best customizable holiday stockings you can gift to family and friends.

Best personalized stockings under $25

This sweet stocking has a cute reindeer, and can be embroidered with a number of thread and font choices. And its jumbo size ensures that you can stuff tons of treats inside.

Sports fans can choose their favorite team and get it on a stocking. You can bring their fandom to the next level with this high-quality, standout stocking.

Sometimes you just need to take it back to basics. With its classic white cuff and script embroidery, this is a perfect stocking for that iconic Christmas experience.

You can choose from six different, extremely furry and cute characters to adorn this grey stocking, like a gnome and a penguin. And the eighteen different font styles ensure you can get the exact vibe you want for your family’s names.

Upload a photo and a name to Bed Bath and Beyond’s site, and they will put your family member’s face inside a snow globe! You can choose the stocking color, too.

Don’t let your pooch get left out of the family fun! Upload a photo of your dog and it’ll appear on a sweet stocking that is patterned with paw prints. And you can add their name and choose a stocking color as well.

If your daughter enjoys the Nutcracker ballet or fairytales, she’ll love this magical quilted stocking. It features an embroidered blonde fairy with tulle overlay on her dress.

Not a big red and green fan? These muted tweed colors will fit any aesthetic. Choose from a variety of cuff colors and a matching heart or star-shaped tag will appear on the stocking with your family member’s name.

These stunningly detailed stockings will stand out in your household. We can almost smell the Christmas cookies baking and the feel of freshly-powdered snow when we look at the embroidered Santa and snowman featured on the stocking.

This stocking is knit to feel like your favorite turtleneck cable knit sweater, and you can choose between eight font styles and four cozy stocking colors.

Best personalized stockings under $50

You’ll love the upscale feel of this stocking which is covered in grey reindeer hooves. Minted will stitch on a leather tag with the name of your choice, it uses foil-pressed letters for an eye-catching finish.

This quilted stocking is decked out in tiny jewels with a gold cuff and trim. These aspects will ensure the stockings are an eye-catching part of your mantle.

Another classic type of stocking, this piece comes in four patterns, including some warm and toasty feeling plaids — just like your favorite pair of pajama pants came to life in a stocking form.

Choose between seven iconic Christmas scenes, from Santa in his sleigh to dogs in front of a snowman for a cozy and classy vibe.

These burlap stockings come with a plaid cuff, and the sweetest embroidered characters! Choose between a darling snowman, Santa, a reindeer, a polar bear and a penguin for a stocking that will make you smile.

If your family loves to go all plaid, all the time, they’ll love these vibrant stockings. Choose from seven font styles and six designs like a snow angel and a reindeer head.

These stockings look just like a Granny-knitted Christmas sweater with a red and white knitted pattern, and at 27 inches, can hold tons of treats for the whole family.

If someone in your family loves to bring the bling, they will love this gold stocking with a sequined lace overlay. Choose from multiple thread colors and font options to complete the stocking.

