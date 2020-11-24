Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If we've learned anything from this year, it's that you can never have too much leisurewear. We've basically lived in leggings and sweatshirts for months, and that doesn't seem to be changing anytime soon. That's why Lululemon's Black Friday teaser special could not have come at a more perfect time.

The popular activewear company is slashing prices up to 50%, a huge move for the brand, which rarely has big sales. They're offering massive markdowns across all categories, including fan-favorite leggings and cozy outerwear. So whether you're looking for a present for your yoga-loving friend or are hoping to upgrade your WFH wardrobe, we rounded up the top Lululemon Black Friday deals to shop now.

Lululemon Black Friday deals for women

The classic Wunder Under tights put Lululemon's name on the map, and it's not hard to see why. The breathable and stretchy fabric keeps you cool during yoga or HIIT, while the easy-to-roll waistband lets you customize the style, whether you prefer high-waist or low-rise.

These chic joggers, made with a light and flowy fabric, were designed to move with you, no matter where you're headed. Whether you want to wear them to the grocery store or on a walk around the neighborhood, they're sure to be a new staple in your wardrobe.

When you really don't want to put on a bra, this lightly supportive option will feel like the best compromise. It's designed with the brand's super soft Nulu fabric for ultimate comfort and unrestricted movement.

In moments when you need a little more lift, this bra is the perfect choice. The soft fabric molds to your body for a perfect fit and minimal T-shirt lines. Plus the sweat-wicking technology will keep you cool through high-intensity workouts.

These pants will carry you through plenty of work meetings and movie nights, thanks to the business casual look and uber-comfortable fabric. Unlike other slack-style pants, they're super easy to care for: The fabric stays wrinkle-free even after days of wear and they can be thrown in the washing machine when they need to be cleaned.

Runners will love this long-sleeve training shirt. The smart fabric holds its shape and won't make you chafe, no matter how sweaty you get. Get it in black or gold.

This fan favorite now comes with a hood, essential for the unpredictable winter weather. The technical fabric is buttery soft, so you'll never want to take it off. Reviewers say it runs small, so consider sizing up.

Another super popular option from the brand, the Align leggings are also on sale right now. You'll be wearing these super soft leggings every day, so you might want to grab them in multiple patterns! They have a handy hidden pocket, to store your keys or credit cards when you're on the go.

If you're still searching for the perfect jacket to carry you through the season, look no further. This water-resistant option features a soft lining and a cozy high neck to keep you warm. Plus it has a hidden zipper pocket located on the chest, so you can keep your most important items safe.

Wrap yourself in comfort with this oversize sweater. The soft fabric is blended with cashmere for the ultimate cozy touch, so you can wear it for Zoom meetings, yoga classes and everywhere in between.

Lululemon Black Friday deals for men

If putting on jeans sounds like the worst possible idea right now, these pants will be your new go-to. Made with a stretchy canvas fabric, they give you freedom of movement and all-day comfort.

You can never have too many pairs of underwear and these boxers cater specifically to the active set. They're sweat-wicking so you'll stay dry during workouts, and the snug fit will hold everything in place, no matter how hard you're training.

This handsome half-zip jacket would make the perfect gift for the man in your life. The wool-blend fabric holds in heat, so he'll stay warm regardless of the temperature outside. Wear it on its own for a casual look or pair with a dress shirt for a sleek holiday outfit.

This shirt puts an active spin on the classic button down. Whether you're running around finishing Christmas shopping or have a day of stressful meetings lined up, the breathable fabric will keep you cool and dry.

Prepare for any weather with this sleek jacket. The waterproof lining provides protection when storms creep in, but the lightweight build makes it easy to pack away when the sun comes back out. The cut is made to move with you and the strategically placed vents add airflow, so you'll never get too hot.

Reviewers love how soft and comfortable these shorts are, and you'll want to buy them in all three color options. But you should take advantage of this deal now — sizes are quickly selling out.

If you tend to get sweaty during workouts, you'll love this simple tee. The sleeveless design encourages airflow, while the Silverescent technology stops the growth of odor-causing bacteria so you can get multiple wears out of it before washing.

Easier to move in than your usual long sleeve, this sweat-wicking shirt will keep you dry and comfortable, no matter what your plans are for the day.

Wherever you're headed, this duffle has you covered. With pockets for your laptop and water bottle, you'll be able to carry all your essentials for a weekend trip or a day at the office. The padded shoulder strap adds extra comfort for days when you overpack.

