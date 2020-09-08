11 comfortable pieces your work-from-home wardrobe needs

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you've been spending the last few months at home in your favorite old T-shirts and stretchy sweatpants, you might be growing a little tired of rotating through the same pieces in your closet. After all, there are only so many ways that you can style stretchy bottoms and loose T-shirts.

So, as the months get cooler and many of us still find ourselves working from home, it might be time to upgrade to pieces that are just as comfortable as our beloved jersey knit sweats but slightly more stylish.

Whether you'll be sitting in on video calls or simply want to feel a little more put together ahead of the workday at home, you'll want to look as good as you feel — but that doesn't mean you need to throw on the slacks and heels that have been collecting dust in your closet.

Alyssa Amoroso joined 3rd Hour TODAY to share some tips and tricks on putting together the perfect "workleisure" outfits that are just cozy as they are camera-ready. Amoroso even has a few ideas for date nights, so you can get dressed up and decked out without sacrificing comfort.

Read on for five looks that you can take from the couch to calls, effortlessly.

Upgraded T-shirt dress

Make choosing an outfit the easiest part of the day by opting for this chic take on a class T-shirt dress. It features a belted design at the waist and flattering slits at the side for an elevated look.

A matching set you'll want to wear

High-waisted, super soft and available in two colors? Jumpsuits, move aside. These soft feel pants are made with a blend of cotton and polyester and feature an elastic waistband that makes for all-day comfort.

Complete the coordinated look with this matching soft-feel top. It's made from the same soft material as the soft-feel pants and even features shoulder pads that make for an extra comfortable fit.

Next-level business casual

This polo shirt is made from a soft knit blend of cotton and elastane, so it has just the right amount of stretch. Pair it with the work-from-home joggers below for the complete look.

Who says sweatpants can't look professional? These slim-fit joggers feature a sleek gray pattern that look just as polished as work slacks. The button detailing on the back pockets also makes them look more like business attire than couch attire.

Whether you're headed out for some outdoor dining or plan on ordering takeout, this maxi dress is ready for the occasion. From the flattering neckline to the puff sleeves, it is just the right amount of comfortable and casual for any date night.

Platform sneakers aren't going anywhere, and this crisp white design makes this pair easy to wear with nearly any outfit. The platform itself on this sneaker doesn't have too much height, which prevents them from feeling clunky.

Top the look off with this unique clutch, which features an internal clasp and quilt finish for a functional and reliable look. No matter where your date night takes you, you'll have all of your essentials in-hand.

This design is currently sold out, but this ruched clutch from Asos will give you a similar look.

The loose fit of this Oxford shirt makes it breathable and comfortable to wear all day long, not just for date night. It is available in seven different colors that all boast the same soft, cotton feel.

Consider these jeans jeggings for men. They're made from a blend of cotton, polyester and spandex that give them the feel of your favorite go-to sweats, but the polished look of denim. The fabric blend helps provide a little bit of stretch, too.

These faux leather sneakers can make any outfit seem all the more fashionable. The black detailing on the heel adds a pop of color to an otherwise all-white shoe, adding a bit of depth to any outfit.

