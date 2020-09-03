19 comfortable blouses that are stylish enough for a video meeting

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Working from home is best done in comfort. But when those early-morning Zoom meetings come up, we have to ditch our pajama tops for something more professional.

Just because you can't wear your favorite loungewear doesn't mean that you have to completely ditch comfort for a more professional appearance. For the days when you have to participate in a video conference, it's important to have a versatile top that can double as a lounge shirt.

From cotton button-downs to casual blouses, we found some of the bestselling tops that you'll never want to take off.

Bestselling comfortable and professional blouses

This blouse is perfect for lounging on the couch, yet still classy enough to look professional. If you need to hop on a quick video chat, this shirt will give you a dressy appearance without taking away comfort. Made of 99% cotton, the gingham pattern also provides a style that you can wear both to work and around the house.

Start your day off in comfort with a shirt designed to be loose and flowy. It's made with 100% modal for a soft feel and has flutter-inspired sleeves for a less restrictive feeling.

You don't have to give up comfort when dressing up for work. Instead, try this blouse that's made with a mix of polyester and elastane for added comfort and stretch. The sleeves are slightly loose and the V-neck helps add to a flowy fit.

Trade tight, restrictive button-ups for a comfier blouse. This shirt was made with cotton to help with ventilation and aims to keep you comfortable throughout the day.

You can keep it classy yet casual with this top. The multipurpose design allows you to wear it with almost any bottoms and it even comes in 42 different colors, so you can stock up just in time for fall.

Inspired by the oversized look, this top was made to be loose, so it moves with you throughout the day. It's perfect for pairing with your go-to leggings or a nice pair of dress pants.

This top can be dressy enough for a professional setting, yet comfortable and simple enough for hanging around the house. The cotton and rayon mix create a soft and lightweight feel, while the textured dots add a cute print.

Forget about tight and restrictive shirts — this tunic was created for extra comfort! Designed with a mix of cotton and polyester, the shirt is made to be both loose and stretchy. It comes with a rounded neck and even features a cute knot at the bottom.

If you're a fan of layering, this could be the perfect top to pair with your favorite cardigan. The front features a three-button closure to customize to your needs. It's available in 17 different colors and prints, so you can stock up for the whole fall season.

You can get through those busy days in style with the help of this pleated top. Available in five different colors, this trendy blouse will help you get through everything on your to-do list.

In a rush to log-on in the morning? Pop on this shirt that's designed to be both lightweight and flowy. It's designed with 100% linen for additional comfort and has a V-neckline with a rounded hem at the bottom.

Bring puff sleeves back with the help of this shirt. Designed with a rounded neckline, this top was also created with 100% cotton for added comfort and breathability.

Step up your classic T-shirt with the help of this blouse. The top features a V-neckline with pleats at the upper front and box pleats at the back of the neck. You can choose between a classic black or simple white.

For the days when you need to roll up your sleeves, consider this versatile top. It was made with a V-neckline and has a button on each sleeve to make rolling your sleeves up more convenient. The shirt was also made longer in the back, which could be perfect for pairing with your favorite leggings.

Whether you're on-the-go or taking on the workday, this chic top will help you do it all. The peplum design creates a flowy and loose feel so that you can stay comfortable no matter where you are.

This blouse will help you pull off a relaxed yet put-together look. With 22 colors and prints to choose from, you'll have no shortage of options! The oversized fit will provide added comfort no matter where you are.

Redefine dressy-casual with a versatile shirt. This popover shirt was designed to be worn with a nice pair of pants, leggings or even jeans. Made of 100% rayon for added comfort, this shirt could be great for when you're in a rush and need something quick to put on.

If you're looking for a less restrictive shirt, then this may be the one for you. The balloon sleeves offer a roomy feel, while the polyester and spandex material makes it more breathable than the average blouse. It even comes in 22 different colors to add to your collection.

This shirt will come in handy no matter the occasion — whether you're cleaning the house or getting ready for a work meeting. The popover shirt is made of 100% linen to provide extra comfort and comes in two different colors.

