From tech to toys, 17 Black Friday deals you can shop from BJ's now

In an effort to adapt to the current times, many retailers are bringing some of their best Black Friday deals online. Plus, you don't even have to wait until the big day. Companies are already rolling out big savings for the entire month of November.

BJ's Wholesale Club started their deals earlier than ever this year, with their Early Bird Savings rolling out on Nov. 5. Members of the warehouse club can access discounts on top electronics, workout equipment, toys, sleep essentials and more. Additional deals will be added on Nov. 20. Plus, they've made it even easier to shop: Get your order delivered right to your home or sign up for contactless curbside pickup at your closest location.

Below, you'll find some of the best deals that BJ's has to offer, from air fryers to smart TVs.

Best deals on TVs

Save $150 on this top-rated Phillips TV. The TV delivers 4K ultra high-definition picture. Plus, it's equipped with the essential apps, so you'll have the ultimate streaming experience.

Thanks to the Quantum Dot technology, this TV delivers over a billion shades of color for a vibrant and crystal clear picture. It has an intuitive interface that will learn what you like and suggest exciting new watches.

You can snag this TV for nearly 50% off its original price. The 4K smart TV connects to your Google Assistant and Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your watching experience.

Best deals on home items

If you're in the market for a new mattress, this deal cannot be missed. This queen-sized option from the Sealy Performance Collection targets the heaviest parts of your body to provide support where you need it most. Snag the mattress now for $199.99, almost 70% off its original price.

Looking to revamp your space? This chic five-piece set will transform your bedroom. The bundle includes a queen size bed (complete with a plank-style rustic headboard), a dresser with mirror, a chest of drawers and a nightstand.

No kitchen is complete without a set of high-quality knives. You can grab this set from J.A. Henckels for $44.99 now. The handy hardwood storage block comes with nine knives, a sharpener and a set of shears. Everything included is dishwasher safe for easy cleanup.

You can make healthier versions of your favorite fried foods using this beloved gadget. This seven-quart fryer will cook food quickly with little to no oil. Plus, it has 12 different cooking functions, so you can also bake, dehydrate, roast and broil foods.

Another air fryer option, this one promises to replace seven kitchen appliances, so you can clear off counter space. Air-fry, bake, broil, toast, grill and re-heat foods with this one gadget.

Since at-home workouts are the new normal, this treadmill (currently 22% off) is a good option to upgrade your home gym—even if it's in your living room. The seven-inch touchscreen allows you to keep track of your workout stats and switch your pace and incline. Also included is a one year iFit membership, filled with classes to explore. No worries if you're low on space, the tread conveniently folds for storage.

Along with the treadmill, this Proform stationary bike is also currently available at a $200 discount. Bike at your own speed, switching between the 16 levels of resistance or follow along with one of the classes offered through the included iFit membership.

Best deals on tech

You can watch your favorite shows, play games, edit photos and more on this small yet powerful tablet. With 32GB of memory and a bonus 32GB microSD card you'll have plenty of room to store your favorite videos, songs and apps.

You can get this kid-friendly Amazon tablet now for only $59.99. Your kids will love exploring the educational apps, audiobooks games on this gadget. It comes in a secure kid-proof case, so you won't have to worry about drops or spills.

If you haven't yet cut the headphone cord and made the switch to AirPods, now is the time to do it. BJ's is taking $50 off the newest version, with noise cancellation and wireless charging.

The earlier iteration of AirPods are also on sale right now. These are the perfect accessory for streaming music or calling in to Zoom meetings.

Best deals on toys

This easy-to-use telescope is perfect for any space-obsessed kid (and parents too). Download the app and use it to locate planets, stars and constellations through the telescope. Then learn fun facts about everything you see through the app's encyclopedia mode.

Your kids will love this fun roboraptor. It can roam on its own or they can control it with the hand-held remote. Get it now for almost 40% off its original price.

Get this bestselling toy for $19.99 now. Kids will have a blast making these stuffed balloons. They can fill each one with confetti, pom poms and other colorful decorations to make their own fun creations.

