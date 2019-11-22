This $11 clip-on strainer makes cooking pasta so much easier

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

If pasta was ever banished from grocery stories, my child would likely starve before eating only fruits and vegetables.

Parents, you hear me, right? Spaghetti, penne and tagliatelle bring those infuriatingly picky and single-minded kids to the dinner table.

But, I live in New York, meaning my kitchen bears no resemblance to those spacious, glorious cooking havens you see on social media. It’s small, with one sink and minimal counter space. Storage? Wait, what’s that again?

A traditional stainless steel colander — the staple of cooking pasta — takes up a ton of space and is hard to clean. Thankfully, I've found a space-saving solution that's made cooking pasta so much easier: the Salbree clip-on food stainer.