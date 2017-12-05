29 great gifts for the person on your list who loves to cook

share tweet pin email

If you've got a kitchen gadget and gear obsessed home chef on your holiday gift list, we've got some incredible — and incredibly tasty — ideas for you.

From personalized professional chef coats to WiFi controlled slow cookers to decadent white truffle sea salt, we've got you covered.

Plus, these are the gifts that really keep on giving because you're sure to reap the delicious benefits from the meals these presents will inspire.

Teals Prairie & Co. Personalized Casserole Baking Dish Set of 2, $48, Amazon

This personalized casserole dish makes sure that no one from the Holiday potluck “accidentally” absconds with your favorite baking vessel.

Kamal Ohave Chef Designs Men's Chef Coat with Custom Text, $30 and up, Amazon

You know what your very own "Top Chef" needs? His or her very own professional and personalized chef's coat to let everyone know who's the real boss of the kitchen.

Awakelion Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $120, Amazon

For the home chef looking to up his or her finer cooking skills, this sous vide machine will do the trick. The kit comes with everything a cook needs to deliver juicy, flavorful foods that will taste just like they came from a Michelin-starred kitchen.

SiamMandalay Custom Wooden Chopping Board, $60, Amazon

A little personalization always makes a gift feel special and these state-shaped cutting boards are a fabulous way to make someone feel extra-loved. Made from organic monkey wood, each cutting board is one of a kind with a unique woodgrain.

KMK Studio Personalized Rolling Pin, $30, Amazon

This year, make sure that grandma’s cookies get the credit they deserve! A personalized, laser-engraved rolling pin with her name on it should do the trick. Now everyone will know exactly who made those cookies.

My Family Cookbook, $35, Uncommon Goods

Create a modern day family keepsake with this customizable cookbook. Add your uncle's secret recipes, store savory dish photos and keep track of your mom's top food hacks to ensure beloved, delicious memories endure from generation to generation.

Crock-Pot Wemo Smart Wifi-Enabled Slow Cooker, $84, Amazon

This slow cooker is, quite literally, genius since you can actually control it remotely from your smartphone. Whether you're at work or at the gym, you can start cooking dinner wherever you are — now that's cooking for the modern age.

VonShef Fondue Set, $34, Amazon

Whether you serve it sweet or savory, fondue is always a festive dish. Gather your peeps around this red porcelain enamel fondue set to enjoy some shared cheesy delights. Or fire it up for a little after-dinner action-packed dessert with warm, melted chocolate.

Josh Pond - 5 lbs of Wild Organic Blueberries, $50, Amazon

Thanks, Oprah for another great idea! This tasty five pound bushel of wild organic blueberries will stun your gift recipient with its deliciousness. They can make a pie, whip up some jam or just enjoy them fresh.

Complete Barbecue Grill Tools Kit, $20, Amazon

For the pit master in your family, these professional-grade grill tools really deliver. They even come with a stainless steel, very official-looking carrying case.

Hot Chocolate On A Stick Set, $16, Anthropologie

We couldn’t resist this adorable hot chocolate on a stick ... and neither will your favorite foodie. Belgian chocolate combined with bright classic peppermint come together to create one incredibly decadent cup. Simply swirl into steamed milk or water for unparalleled yumminess.

Larissa Serving Set, $36, Anthropologie

These handcrafted, owl-engraved serving pieces are an elegant idea for the cook who cares as much about his or her food’s presentation as they do the taste. To add to the "wow" factor on presentation, the serving pieces even come tied together with a beautiful gold cord.

'Knife' Cuff Links LINK UP, $95, Nordstrom

We couldn’t resist these tiny little knife cufflinks. That sharp dresser (pun intended!) in your life will certainly get a kick out this cute accessory.

Denim Apron $25, H&M

This handsome and rugged denim apron is just perfect for that handsome and rugged chef in your life.

BergHOFF Leo Straight Peeler, $20, Anthropologie

Peelers aren't usually the most beautiful tools in the drawer but we find this one very appealing. In fact, it's so good looking that we might not mind helping our favorite chef with a little prep work before the big holiday meal.

Brooklyn Slate Company Slate Cheese Board, $48, Spring

If your foodie friend is more of a host or hostess, this gift is will be appreciated for years to come. These wonderfully chic and practical slate cheese boards are a stylish serving solution for any cocktail-hour foods.

OXO Tabletop Spiralizer, $40, Sur la Table

The tabletop spirulizer will surely come in handy on Jan. 1 when pasta (and other carbs) are likely to go on the naughty list. Don't worry, we promise zoodles are just as delicious!

Prepara Simply Mist Oil Sprayer, $20, Sur la Table

If you’ve got a gadget obsessed cook in the house, then this little number might be a truly welcome surprise. This clever mister delivers a fine mist of E.V.O.O. — or whatever oil your chef is currently trying out these days.

AeroGarden Harvest Elite WiFi with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit, $100, Sur la Table

You don't need a green thumb to grow fresh herbs with this “smart” LCD light garden. The AeroGarden can be controlled via WiFi with its app. Plus, you'll even receive alerts for when it's time to add water, adjust the lights and more. Yes, now you can garden from across the country.

OXO Good Grips Triple Timer, $20, Sur la Table

There are timers ... and then there are timers. This digital wonder lets your multitasking chef set up to three different cooking times at once.

Le Creuset Iron Handle Skillet, $165, Jet

This item might be a bit of a splurge but a good quality cast iron skillet is a must-have for every kitchen. And boy do we love this festive red number from the iconic Le Creuset. It boasts even heat distribution over it’s 10.5-inch circumference.

Lodge Logic 12 Inch Cast Iron Skillet with Helper Handle and Free Red Silicone Handle Holder, $46, Jet

If the Le Creuset is a little out of your price point right now (or you'd prefer to get someone multiple pans), the classic Lodge cast iron skillet is a perfect option. It even comes with a cheery red silicone handle holder.

Tasty Treats Chef Accessory Set by KidKraft, $17, Jet

It’s never too early to get little ones cooking in the kitchen! This adorable Tasty Treats Chef Accessory Set will guarantee that the littlest in your life looks their cutest while learning the ropes.

Zinzig Wine Tasting & Trivia Board Game, $38, Wine

ZinZig is the Wine Tasting and Trivia Game that "will challenge your mind and palate.” Not just for wine snobs, this game is fun for all food lovers. But did we mention there was wine involved? Sign us up!

George Paul Vinegar Emilia Aged Balsamic Vinegar, $50, Mouth

For a next-level savory sensation, Emilia Aged Balsamic Vinegar can’t be beat. A chef’s favorite, this vinegar is “dark, full-bodied, with a fig-like sweetness balanced out by a vibrant tartness.” Pretty impressive sounding, right? You can use on veggies and meats and even add more flavor to fruit.

Jacobson Salt Co. White Truffle Sea Salt, $48, Mouth

We know, we had you at “truffle.” But seriously, this white truffle-imbued sea salt really lives up to the hype. This rich, earthy and fragrant seasoning adds depth and sophistication to anything you pair it with.

Wine Pairing Towel Set, $28, Uncommon Goods

Consider these kitchen towels as little cheat sheets when it comes time to picking the right wine. These hard working towels list over 68 popular wines and 56 different foods for over 3,800 potential pairings. We'll cheers to that!

Food Styling Precision Tool Set, $45, Uncommon Goods

Help your home chef emulate his or her heroes. This food styling precision tool kit comes with everything they'll need to create the fancy flourishes often seen in magazines and cookbooks. And they will definitely allow you to arrange plates for that perfectly Insta-worthy food snap.

Classic 15-Piece Knife Block Set, $120, Nordstrom

Did someone say "Top Chef"? Slice and dice like the pros on the hit Bravo series with this Top Chef-licensed knife set. The 15-piece block set comes with all the tools you need to keep your kitchen game sharp.

