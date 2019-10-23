At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Cooking can be a fun pastime, especially with an endless array of recipes to try. The not-so-fun part is the smell that's left on your hands for what seems like days after a good meal.
What if there was a way to get rid of the stubborn smells (hello, garlic hands) that don't go away with simple hand washing? Introducing the Amco Stainless Steel Rub-a-Way Odor Absorber Bar.
Amco Stainless Steel Rub-a-Way Odor Absorber Bar
This stainless steel bar can remove that garlic, onion or fish odor from your hands easily. All you have to do is rub the bar between your hands as you would a bar of soap and the smell will disappear. You can use it with or without water.
We know what you're thinking: This is too good to be true and there's no way it's that simple. But it is! The brand, Amco, even shared the science behind it.
Stuff We Love
When you rub the bar on your hands, the molecules in steel bind with any sulfur molecules that have stuck to your fingers. Through this process, the molecules (and thus, the smell) are transferred to the metal and off your hands. That's it!
"It feels like magic"
We haven't tried it yet, but over 1,900 customers on Amazon are loving their results. Some people are even referring to it as "magic."
"I know there is science behind this but it feels like magic. The onion smell disappears from your hands instantly," one reviewer wrote.
Some people found that it works for more than just their hands. They've used the bar on their arm pits to help with body odor and have found success with it! "Just rub a few times and your pits feel great all day without odor," wrote another reviewer. (Although if this is the approach you're planning to take, we'd recommend checkin in with your doctor first.)
In case you wanted something more decorative, the product is also available in the shape of a garlic.
Garlic-shaped Stainless Steel Odor Absorber
Rubbing this garlic-shaped odor absorber on your skin to get rid of any unwanted scents makes the whole process even more hilarious.
These small but very useful items make great stocking stuffers for the holidays!
