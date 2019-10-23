This stainless steel bar can remove that garlic, onion or fish odor from your hands easily. All you have to do is rub the bar between your hands as you would a bar of soap and the smell will disappear. You can use it with or without water.

We know what you're thinking: This is too good to be true and there's no way it's that simple. But it is! The brand, Amco, even shared the science behind it.

When you rub the bar on your hands, the molecules in steel bind with any sulfur molecules that have stuck to your fingers. Through this process, the molecules (and thus, the smell) are transferred to the metal and off your hands. That's it!

"It feels like magic"

We haven't tried it yet, but over 1,900 customers on Amazon are loving their results. Some people are even referring to it as "magic."

"I know there is science behind this but it feels like magic. The onion smell disappears from your hands instantly," one reviewer wrote.

Some people found that it works for more than just their hands. They've used the bar on their arm pits to help with body odor and have found success with it! "Just rub a few times and your pits feel great all day without odor," wrote another reviewer. (Although if this is the approach you're planning to take, we'd recommend checkin in with your doctor first.)

In case you wanted something more decorative, the product is also available in the shape of a garlic.

Rubbing this garlic-shaped odor absorber on your skin to get rid of any unwanted scents makes the whole process even more hilarious.

These small but very useful items make great stocking stuffers for the holidays!

