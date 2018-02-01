Insulated adult sippy cups are just what you need for cool summer drinks

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

I love wine and I love it cold. Very, very cold. But I also love drinking wine outdoors. Therein lies my dilemma: When the weather gets hot, drinks inevitably become lukewarm — and, to me, just plain yucky.

Enter the Hydro Flask insulated tumbler. From a purely aesthetic point of view, these little cups are adorable and colorful.

They’re also sturdy and keep your libations very, very icy, be it a margarita or a pinot grigio.

Hydro Flask Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Tumbler, $30, Amazon

Also available for $23 at Moosejaw and for $30 at L.L. Bean.

For outdoor barbecue and picnic season, I like to bring cocktails along. With my aforementioned issue with drinks becoming so warm, the Hydro Flask was a no-brainer.

It comes in a variety of summery colors. It’s made of food-grade stainless steel that keeps your wine cold and your Irish coffee hot. It’s non-slip and sturdy, and has a very cool spill-resistant lid.

Is it worth it?

Yes. If you enjoy a nice drink to wind down at sunset while sitting by the lake or the pool with friends, it's absolutely worth it.

It’s especially worthwhile if, like me, you have kids who tend to run around, knock things over and break anything that’s remotely breakable. The one surefire way to ruin a cookout? Chunks of broken glass.

Side note: Hydro Flask also makes a sports water bottle that my son loves and a travel mug that more than 5,000 Amazon reviewers are obsessed with.

