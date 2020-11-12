Jennifer Garner's favorite kitchen tools may surprise you

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Jennifer Garner is best known for her iconic roles in titles like 13 Going on 30 and Alias, and as a busy mother of three children, she spends a good portion of her time in the kitchen.

In a recent interview with The Strategist, Garner revealed the kitchen products she swears by, and they're surprisingly affordable — and incredibly useful. From cookbooks to cleaning supplies, Garner's kitchen looks unexpectedly similar to the rest of ours.

Some of these products are on sale right now, so read on to see which kitchen essentials the actor can't live without.

Ina Garten's cookbooks are a favorite among home cooks, and Garner is no exception. She owns 12 of Garten's books and has made her roast chicken hundreds of times. "The thing about Ina is she taught us all how to cook. Her recipes are so accessible; they taste exactly how you want home cooking to taste," explained Garner. From the newest cookbook, she recommends trying the waffle-iron hash browns, chocolate chip cookies, and bittersweet cake.

The New York Times No. 1 bestseller is chock-full of delicious comfort food inspired by childhood favorites. The instructions for unique recipes like cheddar and chutney grilled cheese sandwiches and smashed hamburgers with caramelized onions are easy to follow and include notes from Ina with preparation and presentation tips.

Garner's childhood kitchen didn't have a stand mixer, so when she splurged on one as an adult, she knew it was a special purchase. She's used this mixer almost every day for 7 or 8 years and confirms it's still in good shape. Garner uses it mostly for whipped cream and kneading bread dough, but the possibilities are endless with this ten-speed appliance.

Doing the dishes is never fun, but cleaning cast-iron kitchenware is actually the worst. Although it sometimes may seem impossible, Garner says this scrubber gets the job done in a way that will make you want to use your cast-iron pans and skillets again.

Garner loves this chainmail scrubber so much that when she accidentally ruined her garbage disposal by dropping it in, she was sadder about her favorite stainless steel tool. "That’s how strongly I feel about it."

The product is the top-selling cast-iron scrubber worldwide, and it is on sale for more than half off right now. And, it comes with a lifetime replacement guarantee so you almost need to add it to your cart ASAP.

