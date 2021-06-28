Hot sauce, charcuterie kits and more summer staples that deliver to your door

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Summer is the perfect time to expand your palate, and what could be better than ordering new foods to try from the comfort of your couch? Many restaurants offer mail order products of customer favorites so you can enjoy flavors you already love or try something new, all without the hassle of going to the store. Whether you want your food hotter than hot or desire all things chocolate, we have you covered.

Food expert Alejandra Ramos stopped by TODAY to share some tasty mail-order options to upgrade your summer pantry. From savory charcuterie kits to sweet treats like ice cream and brownies, read on to shop mouth-watering food options that will be delivered right to your door.

Mail-order food options

If you want to spice up some of your favorite dishes, this Momofuku starter pack is just what you need. Featuring spicy seasoned salts, soy sauce, tamari and chili crunch, this spicy and savory pack will have you seasoning and making sauces like a pro.

Charcuterie boards are currently all the rage, and with this Alaskan kit, you can bring your charcuterie game to the next level. This kit is a chef-curated medley of one-of-a-kind products from the remote wilds of Alaska. Some of the products included are smoked caviar, octopus, sockeye salmon, dill kelp pickles and more.

This Bushwick Kitchen Trees Knees set is the ultimate gift for any hot sauce lover. Included in the set is a spicy honey, spicy maple and gochujang sriracha sauce as well as a custom dish towel. With your purchase you will also get a unique QR code that gives you access to Bushwich Kitchen recipes.

With creative flavors and all natural ingredients, this family-owned ice cream shop is a hit. Blueberry, peach cobbler, soursop and cheesecake are just some of the fun flavors they offer. For just $79 you can get four pints of ice cream delivered so the whole family can enjoy.

These emoji brownie gift boxes are just too adorable to pass up. You can customize your message and choose which two emoji you want paired with an assortment of 28 delicious baby brownies. Whether you want the traditional facial expression emoji or another image, you will not be disappointed by this sweet deal.

Michelle's Maccs are the perfect not-so-guilty pleasure. All natural and hand crafted, these baked coconut treats are a must-have. If a chewy coconut interior and crunchy baked exterior is not enough to get your taste buds jumping, each macc is hand-dipped in Belgian chocolate for a truly delicious finish.

If you love to snack, Carey's Fine Foods has you covered. Available on their website are their signature pretzels and thin and crispy chocolate chip cookies. The pretzels are soaked in bourbon and other spices, creating a delicious flavor that will make it hard to put the bag down. Just as tasty are their thin crispy cookies that have a fantastic crunch.

