If we really think about it, we’ve come to rely on Google to answer many of our questions. “What does the weather look like for tomorrow?” “How many ounces are in a cup?” "How do you make gingerbread from scratch?” So now that the holidays are here and you’re asking yourself daily what to possibly get your yogi best friend, soccer-playing sister or picky 2-year-old nephew, Google is already here to help.

The world’s go-to source for — well, everything — just released its Shopping Gift Guide, a complete and detailed list of 2020’s top 100 trending gifts for everyone in your life. And by everyone, they’ve broken it down into seven specific groups: the Chef, the Athlete, the Techie, the Decorator, the Wellness Guru, the Gamer, and Kids. Each list is based on the year’s most popular searches, so if your mom was part of the 250% spike in interest for self-care or your brother used his quarantine time to look up home exercises (search is up 85% this year), then you won’t have any trouble filling their stockings with something extra special.

There’s something for everyone this year, and to make sure you find it, we’ve rounded up our favorite finds in each category to give you a leg up this gift-giving season.

To quickly jump to the category you're looking for, click on the links below or keep scrolling to see all 35.

Best gifts for chefs

Gift the baker in your life with this sleek 10-speed professional mixer. The kitchen tool comes with three attachments and is built with a powerful 450-watt motor, so they can whip up their favorite desserts faster than you can say, "Bon appétit!"

Here’s one for that close friend who lives by the “don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee” rule. This K-Duo Coffee Maker can make a single cup for a quick on-the-go brew, or an entire pot for the whole — very tired — crew.

Up your flavor game with a Le Creuset Dutch Oven. Known for its excellent craftsmanship, this classic pot distributes heat perfectly and is designed to lock in moisture, guaranteeing a tasty dinner every single time.

Gift this 6-in-1 multi-use air fryer to someone who likes easy cooking and even easier clean-up. The whirlwind vortex gives food an added crunch and even shaves a few calories off meals compared to a deep fryer.

Anyone with a sweet tooth will appreciate opening this gift on Christmas morning. Make melt-in-your-mouth candy and get a taste of nostalgia with just a little sugar and a simple press of a button.

Best gifts for athletes

Tracking your fitness has never been easier (or more fun!) with Fitbit’s upgraded Versa smart watch. Count steps and calories, set personalized reminders, record all-day activity and monitor your heart rate around the clock.

This electric scooter is a guaranteed win when looking for the perfect gift for teens. It’s built with safety and fun in mind, with a triple brake system and three riding modes that allow for traveling up to 11 miles per hour.

Never underestimate the power of a great water bottle. Anyone who likes to break a sweat will appreciate this fully insulated container, which is made from double wall stainless steel and can keep your drink of choice ice-cold for up to 36 hours.

Whether you’re braving the bunny hill or preparing to shred some major powder, you’re getting a smooth ride with the 5th Element Grid Snowboard. Designed with an EZ Rocker and a directional twin shape, riders are able to turn with ease and make it down any hill catch-free.

Perfect for the kids (and adults!) who need something new to play with while staying inside, an air hockey table will bring some healthy competition into the house and eliminate boredom for good.

Best gifts for techies

This compact, hands-free device can deliver the latest news, sports announcements, weather reports and more thanks to its far-field voice recognition. And with a little help from Alexa, you can listen to your favorite playlists from Spotify, Pandora or Prime Music from any room in your home.

With most movie theaters currently out of the picture, this is a must-have for film buffs and TV show bingers. Now you can stream entertainment from the best content platforms and gain remote access from Roku’s downloadable app.

This is the ideal gift for music lovers and creators. Fully charged, this headset provides 22 hours of nonstop listening, with real-time audio calibration and noise-canceling capabilities.

You’ll never leave your couch once you’ve locked eyes on this smart TV’s 4K high-definition screen. Up your movie night game with this innovative entertainment system, complete with Bluetooth compatibility and voice control.

Apple’s new iPad Air is the ideal gift for someone who likes to stay up to date with the latest technology. The Liquid Retina and True Tone display, upgraded cameras and wide stereo audio make it a worthy splurge.

Best gifts for homebodies

Tidy up without ever lifting a finger with this easy-to-use robotic vacuum, complete with Wi-Fi connection control and a three-stage cleaning system. And don’t worry, built-in smart mapping technology will keep your Roomba from knocking into walls or taking a long fall off of ledges.

Part-blanket, part-sweatshirt, all-comfort. This over-sized knit comes in several different colors and is machine washable — if you ever take it off, that is.

Why let the stress of 2020 weigh you down when you can just buy a weighted blanket that’s meant to take it away? With 12 pounds of microfiber fabric and Deep Touch Pressure Therapy, you can fall asleep faster and wake up feeling much more refreshed.

A patio heater is a great gift for anyone looking for an excuse to get some fresh air. They can enjoy multiple outdoor activities no matter the season while staying comfortable and warm.

Gift your family a truly white Christmas with this unique pre-lit artificial tree. The clear lights and winter-themed look will add a modern twist to your usual holiday decor.

Best gifts for beauty and wellness gurus

Split ends? Never heard of them. Get salon-quality treatment at home in half the time using Revlon’s one-step blow dryer. This styling tool’s ceramic coating and multiple heating options help to smooth out hair and give it an expensive-looking shine.

Dyson’s innovative Airwrap is making waves — and not just in your hair. Everyone is talking about this styler, from its no-static brushes and curling barrels to its Coanda air technology that helps prevent heat damage.

‘Tis the season for dry and cracked skin. Moisturize your body with Tree Hut’s Shea Sugar Scrub, made with absolutely no parabens but all of the sweet scents of Moroccan rose.

Friends don’t let friends hurt their eyes, so you can’t go wrong gifting a pair of light blocking glasses. If their new normal is working from home, they’ll love the extra optical support — and how cute they look!

Get a straight-from-the-dentist clean feeling without the appointment with this Oral-B Electric Toothbrush. The soft bristles are strong enough to fight germs, but a Smart Pressure Sensor ensures a gentleness to protect sensitive teeth and gums.

Best gifts for gamers

Add this to your football fanatic’s stocking and score the ultimate gift-giving touchdown. PS4’s newest Madden NFL video game features improved graphics, advanced gameplay mechanics and over 50 new Superstar and X-Factor abilities.

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is back in action on the PlayStation 5. Follow Marvel’s Miles Morales on a new adventure through New York City as he defends his home from a new enemy.

Xbox is revolutionizing the gaming experience with its newest console, which features 12 teraflops of processing power, 4K display and “Velocity Architecture,” which provides next-gen speed and improves the system’s overall performance. [Editor's note: While the Xbox Series X is currently out of stock, you can check the availability from various retailers here.]

You’ll never look at immersive entertainment the same way again after using the Oculus VR Headset. Now you can enter an entirely new world that looks and feels real thanks to redesigned touch controllers and a display that boasts 50% more pixels than the original system.

There’s a reason the PlayStation 5 is already rated #1 in video game consoles. Ultra-high speed, 3D audio, immersion technology, and new-generation games—every serious gamer wants to get their hands on one! [Editor's note: While the PlayStation 5 is currently out of stock, you can check the availability from various retailers here.]

Best gifts for kids

The Child might be the cutest thing to come out of the Star Wars franchise, but now you don’t have to wait for new episodes of "The Mandalorian" to see him! Own your own animatronic version of this adorable Baby Yoda look-alike that can open and close its eyes and raise its arms to use the Force.

Google rates this Super Mario Adventures Lego set as #1 in interlocking blocks. Your kids can build their own course to battle the infamous Bowser Jr., then use the Starter Kit for a more challenging and interactive play experience.

This keychain toy is the perfect present for someone with fidgety fingers! Plus, it’s the right shape and size to stick in your bag, so you can work on your calmness and concentration while on the go.

Barbie takes her camping trips very seriously! Your kids can join in on the adventure with this fully loaded camper play set complete with a pool, picnic table, boat and 50 other accessories for endless possibilities.

Your little ones probably fell in love with the super-soft Squishmallows this year. They're great for snuggling, squeezing, and lots of hugs!

