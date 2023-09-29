Much like many of our favorite '90s fashion staples, from mom jeans to belt bags, claw clips have come back in a big way.

In fact, according to Google Trends, searches for the trendy clips have been steadily increasing over the last five years and in 2022, they officially overtook hair ties in the US. Basically, they are arguably biggest hair accessory of the moment.

"Claw clips have always been a big staple in the beauty industry because they cause a lot less tension on the hair when putting it up, and they are awesome for easy styles or accessorizing," shared celebrity hairstylist Laurabeth Cabott.

Are claw clips better for your hair than hair ties?

Claw clips aren't just more stylish than a basic hair tie, they're actually better for your hair, too. While conventional elastic hair ties may be convenient, they can be harsh on your hair and cause breakage, which is why Cabbott says she always recommends scrunchies or hair clips for those that like to wear their hair up.

How to style a claw clip

One of the best things about claw clips are that they're so versatile. They come in plenty of styles, ranging from large to small and compact, and "you can dress them up or down, wear it messy for a busy day or style [it] for an event," Cabbott says.

"There are so many different ways to wear a claw clips. Some of my favorites are a sleek and snatched bun with some face framing, half up half down and the iconic messy buns," she adds.

Another great thing about the trend, is that it's so affordable. Below, we're sharing some of the top-rated claw clips that you can shop now — and they start at just $5.

Best claw clips

This clip is has a rounded shape, which the brand says helps hold long, thick hair in place. Plus, the cute pink shade will add the perfect light pop of color to any look.

If you don't need to put all your hair in the claw clip and want to go for a half up, half down style, these smaller clips are the perfect choice. You'll get a pack of six for less than $7.

LuSeren Hair Clips

Currently a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon, this hair clip set comes with eight clips in two different styles. According to the brand, they're the perfect size to hold thick hair but are also tight enough to accommodate thinner hair.

Another popular option, these clips have more than 27,000 five-star ratings from shoppers, who say that they are durable, great quality and are able to hold both thick and thin hair. "These have survived being attached to purse/duffle bag handles and traveling with me all over the place," one reviewer wrote. "They are comfortable and grip hair well."

If you’re not totally sold on the style of most hair clips, these ones might change your mind. The sleek gold design makes each one feel like a piece of jewelry. Plus, there are multiple styles included in the pack, so you can switch up your look.

The bulky design of claw clips can sometimes make them uncomfortable to wear when driving or laying down. These ones have a flat design, so the brand says they'll sit comfortably at the back of your head during any activity.

This hair clip is designed specifically for those with curly hair in mind. According to the brand, it can be a helpful tool during your haircare routine, as it will allow you to section off your thick hair so you can cater to each of your curls.

These personalized clips will make the perfect stocking stuffers or bridal party favors. Talk about a cute and functional gift!

Meet our expert