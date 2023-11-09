Google just released its Holiday 100 List — and data says these are the best gifts to give

We have officially reached prime holiday shopping season. And if you're wondering what gifts everyone will be asking for this year, you're in luck. Google just released its annual Google Shopping Holiday 100 list, which is filled with gift suggestions and insights into what people are searching for this year.

To create the list, Google looks at US Google Trends data from June to September 2023 and pulls items and trends that saw all-time high search interest this year, were breakout or top-searched terms, were dramatically higher than pre-pandemic norms or were particularly noteworthy. The result is a compilation of 100 ultra-trendy products, ranging from the viral Stanley Quencher and Lululemon belt bag to puzzle vases (which saw a 1,150% increase in search interest over the last year).

Here, we're sharing some of our favorite picks from each category.

Fashion | Home | Electronics | Beauty | Toys | Health

Google Holiday 100 fashion

If your loved one is in need of some new cold weather accessories, gift them this Carhartt hat. According to Google, this cozy beanie (which is also an Amazon bestseller) was the top-searched beanie of the last 12 months.

Searches for these sneakers grew by 5,000% in the past year. Their growing popularity is likely, in part, thanks to TikTok, where users have sung the shoes praises, calling them the “best travel sneakers.”

When it comes to sustainable jewelry, Mejuri is leading the field. Google shared that it was the top-searched brand in the category this year. This stackable ring previously sold out but is now back in stock. It features fold vermeil plating, which the brand says provides the look and feel of gold at a fraction of the price.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Lululemon’s fan-favorite belt bag made the list. It seems like the bag is truly everywhere right now, and we regularly spot it on our social media pages, at the grocery store and more. And if they have yet to add the must-have accessory to their collection, it will make the perfect gift.

Birkenstocks have made a big comeback recently — and the Arizona sandals have been the most searched model in the last 12 months. A podiatrist previously told us that Birkenstock’s shoes have a handful of key features that make them good for your feet, including a deep heel cup, arch support and a roomy toe box.

Search interest in this travel pillow has nearly doubled in the last 12 months, according to Google. It has an internal support system to keep your head and neck in an upright position, to help minimize aches and pains and it also is made with a super soft fleece material and plush cushioning for added comfort, the brand says.

Google Holiday 100 home

This warmer promises to fill your home with the delicious scents of your favorite candles without the need for an open flame. The brand says that your candle will last twice as long with this tool (as compared to burning).

2023 was the year that many of us got serious about hydration, as evidenced by the increased interest in water bottles and tumblers. According to Google, search interest in Owala water bottles specifically more than quadrupled this year.

The Stanley Adventure Quencher H2.0 is another popular option that saw search interest quadruple over the last 12 months. The customizable version was also picked as one of Shop TODAY's Gifts We Love this year.

For the person who is big on self-reflection or simply wants to take a moment to slow down each day, this journal is a great gift. It features prompts, such as challenges, gratitude questions, inspirational quotes, daily affirmations and more.

From s'mores making to keeping warm during outdoor movie nights, this fire pit is the ultimate backyard must-have. While this one is larger than other models, the brand says that it's perfect for terraces, balconies and small gardens.

Searches for the Ninja Creami Deluxe went up 5,000% this year, Google shares. The gadget is popular on TikTok and Instagram, where you can find videos of people whipping up tasty frozen treats like ice cream, sorbet, frozen custards and more.

Google Holiday 100 electronics

The KitchenAid stand mixer is the ultimate gift for your bestie who loves to bake. It was the top-searched mixer this year, and it features 10 speeds, a tilt-head design and a five-quart capacity, so the possibilities for what they can make are endless.

Searches for smartwatches have spiked every December since 2012, proving that they're a must-have holiday gift. This one from Fitbit is said to measure your sleep, track your workouts and even provide you with a daily readiness score, so you can properly plan your workouts for the day.

From salads to sushi bowls, many of your tastiest kitchen creations start with rice as the base. This trending tool makes prepping enough for the week easy.

If they prefer almond or soy milk in their coffee, they can try their hand at making their own with this tool. The brand says that they can whip up a fresh jug of cashew, rice, walnut or other alternative milks in just three to 24 minutes, no soaking required.

Google Holiday 100 beauty

This was a big year for the return of '90s staples, but claw clips overtook scrunchies as the hair accessory of the moment in March. A hairstylist also told us that the trendy clips are better for your hair than conventional ties, as they cause less tension on the hair.

Clinique's Black Honey Almost Lipstick first launched in 1989, but over the last five years, it has continued to spike in searches as a new generation discovers its understated shade, which the brand says is designed to look good on everyone.

Cute and functional, search interest in Starface's Hydro-Stars reached an all-time high in 2023. They're designed to help reduce the appearance of inflammation and to shrink pesky pimples overnight.

The French skin care obsession is real and the drugstore brand La Roche-Posay is one of the most popular options. In fact, search interest in the brand reached an all-time high this year. This hand cream will make the perfect stocking stuffer — they're sure to appreciate the moisture boost as we get into the colder seasons!

Rare Beauty's liquid blush went viral for its ultra-pigmented formula. The color is designed to last all day, the brand says, and it's blendable and buildable for personalized color.

One dermatologist previously told us that rosemary oil can help with hair growth. And people were excited to take advantage of the natural hair loss solution — searches for rosemary oil reached an all-time high this year and Mielle was the top trending brand, Google says.

Google Holiday 100 toys

Reverse coloring is a whole new way to color! Each page contains "beautiful and whimsical" unfinished watercolors and all they'll need is a pen and they can trace the shapes, draw in figures, doodle and so much more.

Squishmallows are always a hot holiday toy, and in the past 12 months, the squishy characters have been searched in all 50 states. This special edition gingerbread plush is perfect for the holidays.

A puzzle vase is a truly unique gift! They can put the pieces together to create their own functional flower vase. The piece are designed to firmly connect without glue so they can proudly display their handiwork.

Interest in mini crochet kits more than doubled this year! And this Amazon version is perfect for anyone who is just starting out. They'll get all the supplies they need and be able to access step by step video tutorials.

Google Holiday 100 health

It's clear that people want more from their socks — compression socks were the top-searched item in the category over the past 12 months. These ones have more than 32,000 five-star ratings and feature graduated compression to help relieve fatigue and swelling.

According to Google, search interest in aromatherapy spikes every December and masks, specifically, made Google's Holiday 100 Guide. This one can be put in the microwave or refrigerator for a hot or cold boost.

Green tea cleansing masks saw a 4,500% spike in search interest this year. This mask stick applies with minimal mess and the brand says it can help reduce oil, clear pores and more.