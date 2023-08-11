Yes, Dr. Scholl’s really is a podiatrist-approved brand — what you need to know

With a name like Dr. Scholl's you would expect that the brand's shoes would be comfortable and good for your feet.

And thankfully, as it turns out, they really are. The company has a variety of products, from shoes to insoles, offered at different price points, making them both accessible and foot-friendly (a combination that we love).

So to get the scoop on the popular brand and its best products, we tapped podiatrist Dr. Asim Sayed to share his thoughts.

Are Dr. Scholl's shoes good for your feet?

Dr. Scholl's has a long history in the foot health industry. Dr. William Scholl patented his first arch support in 1906 before opening up his Foot Comfort Shop in the '20s. The brand later launched to fame in the '60s with its iconic Original Exercise Sandal. And now, it creates a range of styles, from its still-classic sandals to sneakers.

While Sayed says that his shoe recommendations for patients are based on personal considerations and foot ailments, "Dr. Scholl’s does provide some great everyday options for those looking for comfort, support and different designs."

The brand's shoes tend to be lightweight but durable, making them good for everyday use, Sayed says. The brand is "created with foot health in mind," but also has "iconic styles updated for modern day use," he adds.

Are Dr. Scholl’s insoles good for your feet?

Insoles are a great option to add to the shoes you already have to up the comfort or support. "They aren’t only beneficial for people on their feet for long periods throughout the day. Insoles can help with foot issues such as Achilles tendonitis, flat feet, and plantar fasciitis by providing support and pain relief," Sayed says.

He adds that the great thing about Dr. Scholl's insoles is that they come in a wide variety of options. "The ones I recommend to patients would depend on what foot condition they are dealing with or working to prevent. For example, those that are beginning to feel minor discomfort from long periods of inactivity can get the ones for plantar fasciitis. This may also help temporarily relieve pain for those already suffering." (He does note that insoles are not a cure-all option, and if you are experiencing foot pain, you should consider seeing your podiatrist).

Below, we're highlighting some bestselling, editor-loved and expert-approved shoes and insoles from Dr. Scholl's.

The best Dr. Scholl’s insoles

Size range: W 6-10, M 8-13 | Available in half sizes? No | Available in men's sizes? Yes

These insoles are designed to help with plantar fasciitis, so as Sayed says, they may help with minor foot pain. They come in two sizes — one for men and one for women — and are made to be easy to trim to fit your shoes (they even have markings that can serve as a guide to customize to your shoe size).

According to the brand, they remove heel pain "immediately" and absorb shock while supporting your arch.

SOMETHING TO NOTE: A handful of reviewers mentioned that they wished the insoles had more arch support.

Size range: W 6-10, M 8-14 | Available in half sizes? No | Available in men’s sizes? Yes

"I swear by the Work All-Day insoles," production associate Audrey Ekman shared. "For anyone whose feet hurt after a long day, these are a game-changer. They’re designed for people who are on their feet the whole day for work, absorbing shock and relieving some pressure in the soles of work boots, but I have put them in just about every pair of boots I own — high heeled boots, cowboy boots, combat boots, you name it — and my feet thank me."

Shop TODAY SEO intern Domonique Tolliver says that she's been wearing them since 2021. "I am usually running around from place to place or standing for long periods of time and these insoles allow me to stand for hours without any pain! I put them in pretty much every tennis shoe I have for an added layer of plush."

SOMETHING TO NOTE: With constant, all-day standing or walking, people have noticed that the insoles may wear out quickly.

Size range: W 6-10, M 8-14 | Available in half sizes? No | Available in men’s sizes? Yes

Shop TODAY SEO writer Jannely Espinal says that these insoles allow her feet to survive long walks without pain. "Since the insoles are made with a semi-rigid area, they support my arches and align my posture when I walk," she says. "I usually use them inside boots or pumps that don’t have comfortable footbed. With these I am able to give my feet a cushioning feel plus better support."

SOMETHING TO NOTE: A couple of shoppers have said that they didn't fit perfectly in their shoes.

The best Dr. Scholl's shoes

Size range: 8-15 | Available in half sizes? Yes | Available in wide styles? Yes

Sayed says that this is "a versatile shoe that provides support and comfort similar to sneakers but with a more elevated style."

The perfect choice to wear to the office, the shoes feature a faux leather upper, cushioned footbed and foam midsole.

"I’ve owned these shoes (Sync 2 11M) for 2 years now," one shopper wrote. "They are my go to shoe when traveling. They pack well and are light. Im a commercial pilot and room in my suitcase is at a premium. When I’m on the road, which is 17-19 days/mo, I walk more than 5 miles everyday. Everything from city streets to wooded trails. I’m so impressed with how these shoes have held up I’ve ordered 2 more pair. They look great dressing casually or for a night out. They clean up well also."

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Some shoppers have said that the sole wears out quickly.

Size range: 6-11 | Available in half sizes? Yes | Available in wide styles? No

For women who are looking for both support and comfort from a casual sandal-style shoe, Sayed says that these are a good option. If you have any foot conditions, sneakers tend to be the most commonly recommended option by podiatrists. But if you don''t have foot ailments, he says that this can be a suitable sandal, as it "provides strap support and a contoured footbed."

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Certain reviewers have noted that the straps may cause irritation.

Size range: 5-13 | Available in half sizes? Yes | Available in wide styles? Yes

One of the brand's bestsellers, Sayed says that the Madison Slip-On sneaker is "a good shoe for quick errands." "The anatomical cushioning should provide adequate support while giving you the shock absorption needed for hard surfaces," he adds.

The shoes should be easy to slip on when you're on the go, thanks to their padded collar and twin stretch panels. Plus, the come in a range of different styles, from faux leather to soft canvas.

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Some shoppers have said that they may feel tight on wide feet.

Size range: 6-11 | Available in half sizes? Yes | Available in wide styles? No

A good pair of white sneakers is perhaps one of the most versatile items that you can have in your wardrobe. And this pair is a favorite of associate SEO editor Kamari Stewart. "They are so comfortable. The first time I wore them was for an entire day (8-plus hours) and I was comfortable enough to continue wearing them longer after I got home. 10/10."

The have a fey key features that are made to boost the comfort and durability levels. To start, the insole is crafted with both anti-microbial and anti-odor technologies and well as soft and lightweight cushioning, the brand says. It also features built-in arch support and a molded heel cup.

SOMETHING TO NOTE: One person shared that the white canvas material got dirty easily.

Size range: 6.5-11 | Available in half sizes? Yes | Available in wide styles? No

Production coordinator Camryn Privette calls these her "shoe of the summer" and with their platform sole and chic, strappy design, it's not hard to see why. "They have a built in insole and are seriously so comfy," she adds. "I can wear them to work all day and they always get a compliment or two."

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Many retailers only have select sizes available.

Size range: 6-11 | Available in half sizes? Yes | Available in wide styles? No

These sneakers have been going viral on TikTok with users calling them the "best travel sneaker" and one person even saying that they walked 50,000 steps in them without blisters or foot pain.

Along with a cushioned, anti-odor and anti-microbial insole, they feature a canvas upper and water-resistant finish.

"When I read a review that described an immediate level of comfort with these Dr. Scholl sneakers I was skeptical. Usually there is a 'break in' period and sometimes a blister or two after a long day of walking," one shopper wrote. "This shoe was amazing right from the start. It arrived just before a 2 day marathon of 35 gardens in a Statewide tour on uneven cobblestones, grass and gravel. I didn’t have one single issue. They supported my feet, were cool and comfortable and looked fresh afterwards. No chafing, blisters or ankle rubs, they were so comfortable."

SOMETHING TO NOTE: A few shoppers have noted that the shoes feel heavy.

Size range: 6-11 | Available in half sizes? No | Available in wide styles? No

While you probably don't want to wear these shoes for a day at the theme park or a long shift spent mostly on your feet, Sayed says that they are a good choice for shorter, special occasions. "While it does offer lightweight, flexible construction and a contoured footbed, the style doesn’t lend itself to all-day comfort or support. But I always tell patients, choose footwear based on when and how you plan to wear it," he shares.

SOMETHING TO NOTE: Many reviewers have said that they owned the same shoe in the '70s and loved them, but some have noted that the quality is not quite the same now.

