BaubleBar is beloved by both Shop TODAY readers and celebrities alike. It's known for its dainty and versatile accessories that can pair with nearly any item in your wardrobe. Over the years, shoppers have come to love BaubleBar's necklaces, bracelets and rings, but one bestseller stands out far above the rest — the Alidia ring.

Since its release in 2018, Daniella Fiala, BaubleBar co-founder and president, told Shop TODAY that BaubleBar has sold more than 1 million styles of the ring in just two years.

And it just got a spring-ready refresh.

"One of the qualities our customers have loved the most about each Alidia style we've launched over the years is its iconic sparkle," Fiala told us. "We knew that with Cubic Zirconia rings, we could ramp up this cherished piece even more and give her the fine jewelry look she's craving, sans the high price point."

The fan-favorite ring assortment has been revamped with stones in a variety of pretty pastels, like fuchsia, lavender and blue ombre, as well as new stone cuts.

"This drop includes round and heart stones, as well as a half baguette and half shank style," Fiala said. "These new features really allow the customer to play with stacking as well as mixing and matching different textures."

If your spring wardrobe refresh needs a fresh set of accessories, consider these new additions the perfect pieces. Even better? For a limited time, you can take 15% off your order when you purchase two or more rings using the code RING15 at checkout.

Read on for all of the new styles (and some of the classics) you'll want on your radar this spring.

BaubleBar new Alidia rings

This hypoallergenic style features gold plating and cubic zirconia stones that bring a bit more shine than its predecessor. Available in sizes 5-11 and in black, fuchsia and lavender, it won't be difficult to find a ring that suits your spring style — or an assortment to stack.

The Ananda sports heart-shaped stones are enveloped by gold-plated prongs that keep them in place. It's chic enough to gift or keep for yourself, and comes in seven different sizes.

The unique design on the Anita ring combines the baguette and circle stone cut. It features the original face of the bestselling ring, but offers a happy medium for anyone who can't decide between the classic rectangle or the round stone.

Round stones adorn the Alice, and are delicately wrapped by gold prongs. The gorgeous blue ombre color perfectly captures the essence of spring, but you can also keep it simple with the clear version. This hypoallergenic ring also comes in seven different sizes.

The Multi-8 stays true to its name, with an assortment of colored stones. It's the upgraded version of BaubleBar's all-time-bestselling ring, and is available for pre-order right now (but is expected to ship by April 2).

