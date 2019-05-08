Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

May 8, 2019

TODAY'S APRIL BESTSELLERS

1. SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses, $16, Amazon

Looking for some new sunglasses for summer? This popular pair on Amazon is a favorite of our readers. The accessory is stylish, lightweight and they have a 4.7-star rating!

2. Baebody Eye Gel, $25 (usually $40), Amazon

The eye gel is meant to reduce the appearance of under-eye bags, fine lines, dark circles, puffiness and sagginess, and the brand even offers a money back guarantee. We talked to a dermatologist about the potential benefits and readers seemed to love it.

3. ACURE Brightening Facial Scrub, $8 (usually $10), Amazon

Appearing in the Good Housekeeping Beauty Awards, this brightening facial scrub includes a blend of walnut shell powder and green clay, perfect for clearing impurities and brightening skin. It's also good for removing makeup.

4. Tempt Me One-Piece, $26, Amazon

Marked as a No. 1 best-seller, this viral bathing suit is available in nine shades and ranges from size small to 16 plus. It's perfect for summer days at the beach or your next vacation.

5. Bioré Daily Deep Pore Cleansing Cloths, $7 (originally $10), Amazon

These cleansing cloths are actually a favorite beauty item of The Duchess of Sussex, formerly Meghan Markle. In a past interview with Beauty Banter she said, "They’re great to keep in the car and on your nightstand when you have those horribly lazy nights that the thought of getting up to actually wash your face seems unbearable."

6. Lovepop 3D Cards, $13, Lovepop

Part of our Mother's Day gift guide, these adorable 3D cards are perfect for the upcoming holiday. There are many creative designs to choose from and they're so cute that they can be displayed around the house.

7. Alidia Ring, $44, BaubleBar

Another popular item from our Mother's Day gift guide, is this trendy ring from BaubleBar. It's the brand's bestselling ring and it comes in plenty of fun colors.

8. No7 Restore & Renew Face & Neck Multi Action Serum, $34, Target

Also featured in the Good Housekeeping Beauty Awards, this firming face and neck serum is meant to effectively tighten and revitalize skin.

9. Personalized All Heart Necklace, $75-$115, UncommonGoods

Personalized jewelry is a great gift idea for Mother's Day (or any holiday) and one of the TODAY reader favorites is this heart option from UncommonGoods. It's elegant and meaningful.

10. Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme, $28, Sephora

Before Kathie Lee bid her farewell to TODAY, she and Hoda shared their monthly Favorite Things one final time. The most popular item from the segment was this leave-in smoothing cream to help hydrate and moisturize hair, as well as remove frizz.

