March 1, 2019, 8:26 PM GMT / Source: Today By Kristin Granero

As some people are still waiting for their back-ordered Orolay coats (which recently picked up momentum again thanks to Arielle Charnas, the brains and styles behind popular Manhattan fashion blog Something Navy), a particular swimsuit has won the hearts (or shall we say stars?) of consumers on Amazon.

Marked as a No. 1 best-seller, the Tempt Me One-Piece Monokini is available in nine shades — from classic black to bold canary (including some beautiful purples and teals along the way) ranging in size from small to 16 plus.

Tempt Me One-Piece, High-Neck Monokini, $25+, Amazon

It's so popular, even People magazine and Buzzfeed picked up on it.

Gleaning from the 1,500 reviews, customers have come to love the swimsuit for its ability to strike the perfect balance between sexy (thanks to the mesh detailing) and sophisticated (from the otherwise conservative fit).

Many have also commented on the support it provides for larger bust sizes, the flexibility and customization that comes with the removable cups and, perhaps most appealing, its slimming effects, helped by the flattering ruching along the abdomen.

The best part? While similar designer styles can typically set you back at least $100, the viral one-piece rings in at only around $25, complete with free returns on most sizes and hues.

