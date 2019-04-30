Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

April 30, 2019, 12:31 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Courtney Gisriel

If there's anyone who deserves a special gift for being so awesome, it's Mom.

Moms do much for their little ones (and for everyone else) so the least we can do is show them some appreciation with something they'll really love this Mother's Day.

To help find the perfect gift for your mom (or yourself) we've combed the internet, polled every mom we know and gathered data on some of the bestselling products at our favorite retailers for the ultimate wish list.

TODAY Editorial Director Meena Duerson stopped by the show to share our picks for the hottest Mother's Day gifts of 2019.

Read on for the full list!

Best Mother's Day Gifts of 2019

1. "Q&A a Day For Moms: A 5-Year Journal," $12 (originally $17), Amazon

This five year journal helps to capture those moments that seem to fly by for moms. With a page dedicated to every day of the year, it prompts parents to answer questions like "What was the best hug you had this week?" and "What interests your child lately?" You don't have to do much, just write down one simple sentence every day, and at the end you'll have a journal full of half a decade worth of memories.

2. LovePop 3D Cards, $13, LovePop

If you were planning on sending Mom a greeting card this year, why not try one of these beautiful 3D creations instead! Inspired by the Asian art of sliceform kirigami, these intricate pop up cards are nice enough to display in your home and they come in creative designs like a family of koalas or the "mother of dragons."

3. The Mug, $36, East Fork

East Fork, a pottery company based in Asheville, North Carolina, launched this mug in mid-March and every time they've been restocked they sell out within the day. The popular design took over a year to develop (in part because they've wanted to make sure the handle was just right) and it's quickly become one of their most popular products. It's the kind of piece Mom will treasure for years and use every day.

4. Alidia Ring, $44, BaubleBar

Not only is the Alidia Ring BaubleBar's bestselling ring, but it's also a celebrity favorite! Julia Roberts was recently spotted wearing the rings in multiple colors, stacked on top of each other for an effortlessly cool effect. When it launched on the site last spring it sold out in three days and racked up a waiting list of over 10,000 people. It was so popular the brand decided to release it in a ton of new colors, for a total of nine possible designs.

Mini Alidia Ring, $44, BaubleBar

The newest addition to the Alidia ring family is the Mini! According to the company, fans were clamoring for a thinner version of the ring so they could stack multiple colors together. BaubleBar delivered. The Mini Alidia Rings were launched just last month.

5. Lovebox Spinning Heart Messenger, $100, UncommonGoods

If you're looking to stay connected with a long distance parent or grandparent, Lovebox is the answer. The stylish box features an acrylic heart that spins when you've received a message. It's perfect for grandparents who might not be comfortable with text messages — all you need to do to read the message is open the top! The screen will display the sweet message and and remind Grandma how much you care.

6. Marama Personalized Disc Necklace, $36, GLDN

Delicate jewelry and personalized jewelry are among some of the most popular trends when it comes to accessories. This necklace is both! Each piece is handmade in La Conner, Washington so it's totally unique gift for Mom. You can choose between gold, rose gold and silver and we love the idea of layering a few necklaces emblazoned with each kiddo's name. We're sure Mom will love keeping them close to her heart.

It seems like every mom we know wants Rothy's for Mother's Day and we have a feeling mom-to-be Meghan Markle might have something to do with it: The Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing a pair of Rothy's on tour in Australia early in her pregnancy.

These shoes don't just look good though; they do good too. They're made from 100% post-consumer recycled plastic bottles and have repurposed over 29 million plastic bottles to date. They're also machine-washable so you'll be able to wear them for years. The newest collection, called Amped Up Earth Tones, includes a loafer, a flat, a pointed flat and a slip-on sneaker, so there really is something for everyone.

8. Landon Carryall Bag, $185, Dagne Dover

We've seen these neoprene bags all over lately and for good reason! Launched in 2017, the Landon Carryall Bag from Dagne Dover is the ultimate in organized chic with pockets for your water bottle, laptop, a separate bag for your shoes and an attached pocket for knick knacks. It comes in five different sizes to fit any task Mom might take it to, and the company just launched seven new colors for spring.

