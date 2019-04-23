Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 23, 2019, 12:37 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.



Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, brought customized jewelry back into the spotlight after sporting a new bauble exiting her baby shower — a charming necklace that reads "mummy" in 18-karat gold.

With Mother's Day coming up, we're all racking our brains trying to figure out what to get the best mom ever. This year, it's looking like personalized necklaces might be a great idea!

Jill Martin stopped by to talk about her favorite picks for the perfect personalized options.

1. Personalized All Heart Necklace, $75 - $115, UncommonGoods

This heart-accented necklace combines silver and gold with delicate engraving to make a show-stopping gift. For those who don't love necklaces, there's also a bracelet and ring set available! Make sure to order by April 26 for it to arrive before Mother's Day.

For something a little more delicate, check out this $9 heart initial necklace at Etsy. They look great layered if mom has more than one kid.

2. Best Friends Set of 2 Expandable Necklaces, $64, Alex and Ani

Alex and Ani updated these old favorites with fun block lettering and delicate details. Available in either a silver or gold finish, the necklaces are expandable, too — which means you can wear them as long or as short as you'd like! If your mom is your best friend, order by May 3 to make sure it gets to you in time.

Looking for more styles? Etsy has a ton of different options for as low as $15.

3. Mom Love Code Charm Necklace, $68, Lulu DK

This is also available in different styles at Nordstrom. Baublebar offers a similar necklace for only $36.

Sparkly and eye-catching, this pendant will add a touch of fun to any outfit — and the small pendant means it works in any situation. To ensure on-time delivery with standard shipping, make sure to order by May 6. (If you're a last-minute shopper, the last day for expedited shipping is May 9!)

4. Custom Message Classic Script Necklace, $65+, Ryan Porter

Add a name, initial, or short phrase to this charming custom necklace by Ryan Porter. Available in 18k gold plate, sterling silver, or rose gold finishes, the options are endless. Just make sure to place your order by May 2 to ensure it'll be delivered in time for Mother's Day!

You can get a similar version for only $20 on Amazon and $31 on Etsy.

5. Custom Snaps Jewelry, $20+, Magnolia and Vine

These custom bracelets take personalization to a whole new level. Just pick and purchase an option, and use the emailed code on the brand's site to upload your image of choice. Available in several colors and with endless options, these are a great gift for anyone in your life! The last day to order for Mother's Day is April 26.

This fun bracelet adds a cute pop of color. With two size options and eight color choices available, you can ensure that this bracelet is perfect for your mom. Don't forget to order it on time — the last day to order for Mother's Day is May 1.

Editor's Picks

In addition to the great picks Martin shared, we've also scoured the internet for some additional personalized options we hope you'll love.

1. Mommy Necklace, $18, Etsy

This delicate necklace is almost identical to the one that the Duchess of Sussex was spotted wearing, but costs a fraction of the price.

2. Custom Engraved Necklace, $23, Amazon

This nameplate necklace is cute and affordable. It's available in a gold, silver or rose gold finish. With 98 customer reviews, the necklace has a 4.5 star rating.

3. Lock Initial Pendant Necklace, $36, BaubleBar

This gold pendant necklace features a sparkling letter. It's also delicate enough to be worn every day without feeling too blingy!

4. Custom Necklace with Birthstones and Name Charms, $45, Amazon

This creative design allows you to add multiple names and stones for each child. It's elegant and a great option for moms with anywhere from 1 to 10 kids.

For more jewelry recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!