April 1, 2019, 2:15 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kerry Breen

Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue. READ MORE

It's officially Kathie Lee Gifford's last week at TODAY, and what better way to mark the occasion than with one final edition of Favorite Things.

The dynamic duo shared some of the things they're loving for the month of April and beyond. With picks ranging from clothes to books to skin care, our favorite ladies have some great recommendation for every area of your life.

Read on for the full list.

Kathie Lee and Hoda's Favorite Things for April

1. Olaplex No. 6 Bond Smoother Reparative Styling Creme, $28, Sephora

This leave-in smoothing cream can solve almost any hair woe. Whether your strands need strengthening, hydration or moisturizing, this product can do it all — while also removing frizz and protecting your hair. It's safe for all hair types, including colored and chemically-treated hair, and with over 10,000 loves on Sephora, it's no surprise this is one of their favorites.

2. "Point of View," by Elizabeth Hasselbeck, $17, Amazon

Elisabeth Hasselbeck spent nearly two decades working in broadcasting, and learned quite a bit about the importance of a point of view in any situation — whether she was talking with her supervisors, working on an interview, or, most importantly, trying to understand the intentions of God. In this memoir, she invites readers to join her on her journey of discovery, and maybe make some discoveries of their own along the way.

3. "Transformed," by Remi Adeleke, $18, Amazon

Remi Adeleke knows something about beating the odds. Whether it's growing up in a single-parent household, losing everything to the Nigerian government, or serving as a Navy SEAL, he's always found a way to overcome, pushing himself beyond anyone else's limits. In this searing memoir, he chronicles his youth and career in a way sure to inspire readers.

4. "Riding the Elephant," by Craig Ferguson, $18, Amazon

Craig Ferguson has made a career out of succeeding when he should have failed — and sometimes, vice versa. This memoir, made of lyrical essays that chronicle Ferguson's life and career, provides a look into his unique way of thinking, and shows how even when your life takes an unusual turn, there's always something positive around the next corner.

5. "Little Black Sheep" by Ashley Cleveland, $9, Amazon

This memoir, by a new friend of Kathie Lee's, takes you through the Grammy winner's journey overcoming drug addiction and the faith that gave pain new purpose.

6. Be Good to People Classic Long Sleeve Fitted Tee, $34, Be Good to People

This classic long sleeved shirt has a clean silhouette, a comfy fit, and a mantra that we love. Whether you're using it as a reminder, or just trying to put some more positivity into the world, this unisex cotton shirt is the perfect addition to any closet!

7. Block Print Napkins and Tablecloths, $32+, August Table

We love each and every one of these linens from August Table. With tons of different patterns, colors, and styles, there's something for everyone. Whether you're looking to add some colorful details with a new kitchen towel or need a table cloth to give your dining room a whole new look, there's bound to be a pick for you here.

8. Rose Eau de Toilette, $59, L'Occitane en Provance

This delicate fragrance is perfect for anyone looking to establish a signature scent for themselves. With a light floral formula that recalls the famed French roses of Provenance, mixed with green and fruity notes, you'll want to wear this perfume forever.

9. Rose Body Lotion, $29, L'Occitane en Provance

This hydrating lotion leaves skin soft and scented with the same delicate fragrance as the Rose Eau de Toilette. With its light and creamy texture, this lotion is sure to leave your skin refreshed and clean.

10. Julia Jordan Halter Jumpsuit, $70+, Amazon

The original jumpsuit was from Roz & Ali but it's no longer available, so we found this fun halter lookalike. With a fun neckline and zipper closure, it's stylish and sturdy, and has the Holy Grail of jumpsuits: pockets! Available in six colors, it's almost impossible not to find one you love.

