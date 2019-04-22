Get Stuff We Love Subscribe to our newsletter.

April 19, 2019 By Kerry Breen

If you're looking to change up your daily routine we can't think of a better place to start than with these tested and beloved products!

This year, the Beauty Lab at Good Housekeeping evaluated over 1,000 skin care, hair, and makeup products for their annual Beauty Awards, and these great picks came out on top! Beauty Director April Franzino stopped by TODAY to talk about her absolute favorites.

Read on for some of the award winning products.

1. Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Hyaluronic Acid Night Moisturizer, $18, Walmart

This overnight lotion tackles everything from forehead creases to crow's feet wrinkles, all while you sleep! With a special fast-acting form of retinol, along with skin-plumping hyaluronic acid, this lotion moisturizes and repairs, while also brightening skin tone.

2. No7 Restore & Renew Face & Neck Multi Action Serum, $24, Target

This firming treatment effectively tightens even the most stubborn neck skin. Users have reported their skin feeling firmer after just one week of use; after two weeks of daily use, they report looking younger and feeling revitalized. The blend of calcium, amino acids, and ceramides provides the essential ingredients your skin needs to look and feels its best.

3. Acure Brightening Facial Scrub, $8, Amazon

This scored No. 1 in the Beauty Lab's face scrub test. The formula includes a blend of walnut shell powder and green clay, perfect for clearing impurities and brightening skin. Testers ranked it the highest and said it was also perfect for removing makeup!

4. Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Illuminator, $8, Amazon

This bronzer gives you immediate sun-kissed skin, no matter what the weather outside looks like. The handy roller-ball application makes it convenient to use anywhere, with no mess, and the subtle shimmer brightens up anyone's skin.

5. Nexxus Frizz Defy Anti-Frizz Sheets, $8, Walmart

Frizz can turn a great hair day into a disaster — but these wipes, infused with argan oil, can tame flyaways easily. Small and discreet, they can be easily tucked in a pocket or purse, and their quick effects mean that every hair issue can be immediately fixed.

6. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Waterproof Mascara, $25, Dermstore

Users loved this waterproof mascara, which survived sweating, crying, and rubbing! Providing noticeable volume and extreme staying power, this formula is sure to upgrade your daily routine.

7. L'Oreal Paris Unbelieva-Brow Longwear Waterproof Gel, $14, Walmart

This water-resistant tinted gel comes in five shades, perfect for shaping and defining brows of every color. With long-lasting effects and an easy to use dual-sided blending brush, it's the perfect product to start your day with.

8. It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Anti-Aging Waterproof Concealer, $19, Amazon

This dense cream comes in nearly 50 shades, meaning that no matter what your skin tone is, this line is sure to have a match! This beloved concealer flawlessly covers up all types of skin issues, without feeling heavy on your skin.

9. Shiseido Aura Dew Face, Eyes, Lip, $25, Sephora

These cream colors are truly versatile — they work as an eyeshadow, a lip topper, or even highlighter. There's no application tools necessary either — just use your hands! The subtle shimmer brightens up any look, and the perfectly minimalist application makes it great for anyone looking to downsize their morning routine.

10. The Sign Tribe Remove and Chill Nail Enamel Remover, $15, Ulta

When it comes to removing nail polish, it can be hard to find a treatment that's effective but doesn't involve chemicals. That's where this polish remover comes in. It includes a special solvent that doesn't bother skin and includes conditioners like botanical oils. It removes up to four layers of polish effectively, while leaving behind a pleasant scent and more hydrated nails.

11. Almay Lip Vibes Topper, $5, Amazon

This lip topper is non-drying and comfortable on the lips, while providing rich color and impact. Each lipstick cap features a unique mantra, including "Be Strong," "Dream," and "Be Fearless," providing a boost of inspiration to any daily routine. Available in two dozen fun shades, you're sure to find a color you love.

