April 2, 2019, 4:56 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Kayla Boyd

Sometimes items gain traction online, and before we know it, everyone has them! From the Amazon coat to a $25 swimsuit, the online retail space has a habit of surfacing trendy, affordable items people just can't pass up.

And in the last 24 hours, one particular fashion item grew in sales by 200% sales and caught our attention: the Sungait vintage round sunglasses. They look nice and cost $13. What more could we want from a pair of summer shades?

SUNGAIT Vintage Round Sunglasses, $13 (usually $16), Amazon

The stylish specs feature a lightweight composite frame and composite, UV 400 protective lenses, according to the brand. There are also different style options, including black frames with gray lenses, red frames with yellow lenses and more.

With more than 1,300 reviews, the shades boast a 4.7-star rating. They also come with a cloth to get rid of smudges and a bag, so you can keep them safe in a bag or while traveling.

"This is my third pair I’ve ordered because I’ve been so happy with the others," one reviewer wrote. "They are lightweight and actually comfortable on my nose which I didn’t expect. And they are the perfect size. I’ve also contacted the company with questions and they are so helpful and eager to give good customer service ... Don’t hesitate to order from this company. The product is great and the price is even better!"

