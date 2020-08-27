The Pavoi Tennis Bracelet has over 600 verified reviews and a 4.2-star rating on Amazon. While it isn’t as popular as some of the other products on the site, my extremely positive experience with the Pavoi huggie earrings convinced me to take a chance on it.

Similar to my previous purchase, the bracelet arrived in a modern black box. Even though it was priced at $15, the packaging alone gave it an expensive feel that's typically found when buying higher-priced pieces.

Most of my jewelry is gold, so I ordered the yellow gold-tone option to match my collection. It's also available in rose gold and white gold.

I was a little hesitant to order the bracelet because it’s encrusted in cubic zirconia stones that make it seem super elegant. But I was surprised to see that the dainty bracelet worked very well with my casual outfits — giving my basic look a touch of glamour.

The stones are secured with prongs and the gold-plated brass is designed to resist tarnishing. Megan Foster / TODAY

From the moment I tried it on, I noticed that the stones were secure and didn't feel like they would fall out. I'm also pleased that it's made with gold-plated brass to resist tarnishing.

The bracelet comes in three sizes ranging from 6.5 inches to 7.5 inches. Since I have small wrists, I ordered the 6.5-inch option. While it’s a little large, I still have to unclasp it to take it off.

Anyone who regularly wears bracelets knows that they can be hard to put on without any outside help. The Pavoi tennis bracelet comes with a snap-lock clasp that is easy to secure in place. I still struggle to unlatch it by myself, but it’s good to know that it won’t fall off throughout the day.

I’ve only been wearing it for a week, but shoppers rave about its durability and quality. “I've slept in it, taken many showers, did some baking, even hot-tubbing! Not a sign of wear to the plating or prongs,” wrote one verified buyer.

Another says that it held up for months without any wear — noting that they ordered four more thanks to the affordable price.

While I don’t see myself adding five Pavoi tennis bracelets to my jewelry collection, I do see myself wearing this one on a regular basis. It’s comfortable, versatile and I don’t have to worry about ruining it thanks to the budget-friendly price.

