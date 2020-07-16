15 Bobbie Thomas-approved style finds for summer

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When seasonal trends arise it can be hard to stay on top of the newest styles. So Hoda and Jenna welcomed TODAY style contributor Bobbie Thomas to share her favorite finds for summer.

She shared the hottest finds, from trendy sunglasses that double as readers to a travel-friendly hat that will keep you cool in the summer heat. She also found chic face masks that come with matching headbands and breathable clothing.

Read on to check out the style essentials you need for summer 2020.

Stay cool and stylish in this adorable maxi dress. It comes in 26 colors and can be worn for a casual day in the park, a summer get-together or as a swimsuit cover-up.

Need a basic camisole to wear under your lightweight blouse? Check out this one from Banana Republic. It's available in eight different shades of nude to suit all skin tones and hits right at the hip.

This hat can be rolled into a compact shape making it easy to store in your bag. It's available in eight styles and made with a lightweight woven material.

This adorable hat will keep you cool in style. Plus, it has unique shell details along the top.

Thomas loves these readers because they have blue light blocking technology and an anti-glare coating. Plus, the brand is affordable and a favorite among celebrities like J. Lo.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

The same brand makes readers that double as sunglasses so you won't have to worry about switching your glasses. They're a summer essential and come in five different lens colors.

While you always can opt for a basic face mask to wear while you run errands, you don't have to sacrifice style. Thomas loves that this brand makes face mask bundles that feature a mask and matching headband. Each piece is made with stretch cotton and can be worn separately or togehter.

Fashion startup Anywear teamed up with Allure for The Banding Together Project, says Thomas. They make headbands with buttons to hold masks which is perfect for medial workers who have to wear them all day long. Anywear will also donate a headband to a healthcare worker for every headband you purchase on the site.

Mask chains are the newest trend this summer and one influencer, Lara Eurdolian of Pretty Connected, launched her own line. This silver chain strap will keep your mask close so you won't forget it during your summer outing.

More of Bobbie's picks:

This sleeveless top is ideal for layering. It features a moisture-wicking material that's designed to keep you cool on warmer days.

This comfortable, everyday bra has an underwire design for full support. The molded cups also offer a comfortable fit.

This smoothing slip offers a no-show look under skirts and dresses. It's made with smoothing microfiber material and has a cling-free finish to prevent static.

Slide into summer with these chic and comfortable sandals. The site features multiple styles in solid colors, sparkles and bold patterns.

Store up to four sunglasses at once in this compact case. It comes in five vibrant colors and it's easy to take on the go.

Opt for this indigo mask if you're looking to keep up with the tie-dye trend. It's crafted with three layers of fabric and hand-dyed.

If you want a totally unique mask, you can get one customized with a photo at R2 Custom Creations.

For more recommendations, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!