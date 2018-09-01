"This might sound silly but the No. 1 thing to (make sure) is that your cover-up actually covers up. They are designed to allow you to go shopping or to lunch straight from the beach and pool so you want to be sure that you are covered up and comfortably so!" Garcia told Megyn Kelly TODAY.

See more: 14 beauty editor-approved sunscreens to protect sensitive skin

Plus, if you're staying at a resort and need to walk through common areas like the lobby, a cover-up is a must, said Garcia.

When you're out shopping for one, said Garcia, "Definitely look for one that is lightweight, quick to dry, easy to throw on and off and, of course, comfortable! Also be sure to think of the colors and patterns of the bathing suits you already own so the cover-ups you get complement your suits."

But beware: Sun-protective clothing doesn't take the place of sunscreen, cautioned dermatologist Dr. Joshua Zeichner, who is the director of cosmetic and clinical research at Mount Sinai Hospital's Department of Dermatology. He recommends wearing a sunscreen with an SPF 30 or higher.

Nathan Congleton / TODAY

"Ideally you should cover the body with sunscreen. I recommend a quarter-sized dollop to the face and an amount that's the size of a standard shot glass applied to the rest of the body. For added benefit, make sure to wear sun-protective clothing, hats and sunglasses," said Zeichner. "Rash guards are great at preventing sunburn by physically blocking UV light from burning the skin."

MK coverups Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Our Picks

1. Sparrow Dusty Pink Print Halter Jumpsuit, $60, Lulus

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY. All prices are subject to change and items could sell out based on the merchant’s inventory.

This sleeveless number is summery and relaxed and has an adjustable neckline.

Editor's note: If you aren't into jumpsuits, this striped maxi dress from Amazon has the same effortless vibe for only $20. We also love this pink halter dress that's on sale for 50 percent off right now.

2. Gap Smocked Strapless Jumpsuit, $48, Gap

You'll get a leg up in this soft jersey suit.

Editor's note: The smocked look is coming back and Amazon is full of smocked dresses for under $30. This knee-length version comes in a multitude of fun colors for only $17. We also love this patterned maxi for a night out after a long day at the beach.

3. Miraclesuit Casbah Cotton Printed Tassel Kaftan Cover-Up, $88, Macy's

This colorful dress will make a splash at the beach, and take you right into dinner.

A similar style is available from Zappos and Bare Necessities for $88.

4. Snapper Rock Waiheke Short Sleeve Rash Top, $64, Snapper Rock, and Snapper Rock Waiheke Striped Leggings, $86, Snapper Rock

Nathan Congleton / TODAY 4. Snapper Rock Waiheke Short Sleeve Rash Top, $64, Snapper Rock, and Snapper Rock Waiheke Striped Leggings, $86, Snapper Rock

This sporty ensemble is so cute, and the brand says it blocks 98 percent of all harmful UVA and UVB rays. Score!

Editor's note: We found this equally functional and fun Kanu Surf rash guard, which also features a UPF 50+ rating.