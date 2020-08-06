12 summer bestsellers you'll want to use year-round

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's hard to believe that we're already halfway through summer. While some retailers opened their doors over the last few weeks, many continued to operate online. Despite the restrictions, shoppers made the most of the season by turning to digital storefronts to find apparel, kitchen gadgets, summer essentials and more.

Yahoo life contributing editor Chassie Post joined TODAY to share the bestselling and top-rated products of the season.

From tablet stands for working in bed to shapewear that will flatter all shapes and sizes, summer shopping trends spanned many categories. Post says that wand sanitizers are also popular this season because they offer a portable and convenient way to clean your essentials.

Read on to learn about summer's most popular and affordable products that you can use year-round.

Bestselling and top-reviewed products

This bestselling device uses powerful UVC light to kill up to 99.9% of germs on surfaces. You can use it around the house to sanitize countertops and commonly touched areas or throw it in your bag to stay safe on-the-go.

The device has a 4.8-star rating and over 280 reviews Sharper Image's website. Customers say it's ideal for travel and easy to use in compact areas.

This nifty tool is the perfect way to avoid touching surfaces like buttons, doorknobs and more. The CleanKey has an ergonomic design that features a flat tip and a hook to open doors. It's made with brass alloy for durability and can be attached to your key ring for easy accessibility.

Society6 sells two face masks every minute and donates a portion of its proceeds to help frontline workers and those facing financial hardships from the coronavirus.

The brand has over 15,000 unique mask designs and each one is made with breathable polyester material, elastic ear loops and feature a filter pocket. Post loves that they're machine washable and comfortable for all-day wear.

Looking for an affordable solution to mask irritation? This top-rated face balm is a simple solution — and it's dermatologist-approved!

In the first few weeks after MedZone launched the product, the company sold over 2,000 units on Amazon. The compact balm sticks are easy to throw in your pocket when you head out of the house and the $12 price tag makes them an affordable way to deal with redness or irritation from your mask.

Working from home comes with its challenges, and one of those challenges is finding a convenient place to set your laptop or tablet.

This unique stand has over 1,600 verified Amazon reviews and a solid 4.4-star rating. It provides a secure platform to set your device if you need to free up your hands, and can be used on nearly any surface. It's manufactured with bendable, adjustable legs and folds into a compact size for travel or storage.

With over 15,000 verified five-star reviews on Amazon, this cast iron skillet is a must-have in any kitchen. It has a non-stick surface and it comes pre-seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil. It can be used to sear, broil, fry, bake or grill your favorite dishes and customers say that it's a steal at just $15.

This set of flexible cutting boards is deemed an "Amazon's Choice" within the site's cutting board category. Each one has a durable design so you can prep anything from veggies to proteins. Plus, you can easily fold and store them in a compact kitchen drawer.

This four-pack has over 560 verified reviews and a 4.5-star rating. Customers love that they're sturdy, easy to clean and affordable.

Since launching this square-neck swimsuit three years ago, Figleaves has sold over 7,000 units — with nearly one sold every hour! It comes in three colors and has a discreet tummy-control material at the waist.

Feel confident in any outfit thanks to this top-rated bodysuit from Yummie. The Ruby style sold out in just 72 hours and features a knit shaping panel in the tummy area. The thong back and invisible side seam make it a good choice for layering or wearing under thin garments.

Working out at home is a popular choice for many as gyms continue to regulate re-openings. Instead of sacrificing your workout routine, you can use these $14 bestselling resistance bands to get a good sweat in your own living room. The set has over 8,700 verified five-star reviews and comes with a convenient pouch for storage.

Meditate, stretch and engage in a relaxing yoga session with this top-rated mat. It features a thick base made with dense foam and includes a convenient carrying strap if you need to take it on the go.

The mat has nearly 18,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.3-star average rating from pleased customers. It's available in eight colors and comes with a two-year satisfaction guarantee warranty.

This bestselling sanitizer wand sold out almost immediately after it launched. Thankfully, it's back in stock and you can use it to rid of common household germs in under a minute.

Take it with you when you travel or use it in your house to disinfect everything from furniture to tech to commonly touched surfaces.

