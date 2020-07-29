15 products that prove going eco-friendly can be simple and affordable

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This month, people around the globe are challenged to participate in a movement called Plastic Free July. The challenge provides people with resources to help them reduce single-use plastic waste in every aspect of their lives.

Many of the products we use every day are filled or packaged with potentially harmful plastic waste — including laundry detergent, shampoo, apparel and more. But that doesn't mean you can't make some simple swaps to live a more sustainable and environmentally friendly life.

Style and trend expert Brittney Levine joined TODAY to share some affordable, eco-friendly products that you can add to your daily routine. Whether you're trying to save some money or minimize waste, there's a green product that can help.

Below, see some of the wallet-friendly ways you can help the environment.

Best sustainable and eco-friendly products

Quinn Snacks was the first brand to create a microwave popcorn bag without plastic coatings or potentially harmful chemicals. In addition, the company strives to be fully transparent with the ingredients on their food labels.

They have multiple flavors of popcorn, including cheddar, maple, parmesan, and butter, to name a few. The brand also has vegan and gluten-free options.

This family-owned company is dedicated to creating quality products with zero plastic. These laundry detergent strips are like small pieces of paper that you throw into your washing machine to clean your clothes. Each strip is biodegradable, and each set is packaged in a recyclable box.

Did you know your clothes shed small plastic fibers when washed? This innovative bag is designed to reduce that shedding and prevents the threads from making their way into rivers and oceans.

The brand claims that its Guppyfriend bag can reduce shedding by an average of 86% — which means it can also extend the life of your clothes.

Modibodi's mission is to provide an eco-friendly (and budget-friendly) alternative to disposable sanitary products. The brand makes everything from underwear to swimsuits, and each style is designed to make you feel protected if you're menstruating or dealing with light leaks.

This bikini has a liner made with merino wool, spandex and polyester. While it's designed for overnight use or those with heavier periods, Modibodi also offers a light-moderate coverage option.

You don't have to postpone that beach trip because it's your time of the month. This swimsuit is designed to protect against bladder leaks or light periods. It has a classic silhouette, so it doesn't look any different than a regular one-piece suit.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Girlfriend Collective is an apparel company that focuses on product transparency and sustainability. The brand's packaging is made with 100% recycled materials, and its clothing is designed with recycled polyester, nylon and post-consumer plastic bottles.

This pair of high-rise leggings feature a lightweight moisture-wicking fabric that's soft and seamless. The style is available in earthy tones and two different length options.

These sustainable shoes are made with recycled plastic water bottles and built for all-day comfort. The company uses American-made materials and employs local individuals near its manufacturing locations.

According to Lush, shoppers have used a total of 7.5 million of its shampoo bars in North America, which saved over 22 million plastic shampoo bottles from being produced.

The company has a wide variety of bars tailored to specific issues like dull, flat or damaged hair. All you have to do is get it wet, rub it between your hands and massage it into your scalp.

Shampoo bottles aren't the only wasteful plastic in your bathroom. Disposable toothpaste tubes can also pile up in landfills.

These chewable toothpaste tablets are a plastic-free alternative to traditional toothpaste. They're formulated with tea tree oil, coconut oil and natural peppermint to give your mouth a fresh feel.

The Hello Activated Charcoal Toothbrush has soft black bristles that are infused with charcoal from bamboo. It also features an ergonomic handle made with plant-based materials.

Flossing just became easier and more eco-friendly. These dental floss picks are made with a biodegradable corn starch handle and a thread coated in naturally-flavored mint oil. The dual-ended design makes it easy to get to those hard-to-reach places in the back of your mouth.

Ditch the stick and go for this vegan deodorant from Madame Lemy. The beauty brand specializes in chemical- and aluminum-free powder deodorants made to leave you feeling fresh all day long.

The packaging is designed to be reusable and refillable, so you don't have to keep tossing plastic deodorant tubes into the trash.

This gorgeous cheek palette includes two blushes and a luminous highlighter. It's infused with rose quartz, which helps illuminate skin with its reflective properties.

In addition to producing quality makeup, the brand uses organic ingredients and bans over 1,400 chemicals in its palettes and highlighters.

Instead of buying multiple palettes, curate your favorite eyeshadow shades into this recyclable compact from Sappho. This compact can fit nine eyeshadows or a blush with five eyeshadows.

The brand also produces all of its products in a zero-carbon footprint facility and prioritizes sustainable packaging.

GoSili was started in 2006 by Stacey Feeley and Giuliana Schwab. They wanted to create silicone products like straws, cups and lids that were reusable and eco-friendly.

This universal lid stretches over a variety of drinks and includes a silicone straw that can be placed through a hole in the top. Each item is made with 100% European-grade silicone, which is platinum-cured and free of toxins.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter