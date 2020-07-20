This money-saving kitchen gadget makes my favorite drink in 1 minute

The SodaStream Fizzi is an at-home carbonator that allows you to turn plain water into seltzer water. It comes in a box that includes the main unit, a CO2 cylinder and a one-liter plastic bottle.

Although the initial investment in a SodaStream is more expensive than buying a pack of cans, it comes with some benefits you can't get with a 12-pack.

The compact device eliminates the hassle of lugging heavy boxes from the store to your home. It can also save you from tossing disposable containers in the trash, making it an environmentally-friendly option.

Instead of using batteries or electricity to function, the Fizzi operates with the push of a button that releases carbonation from a CO2 cylinder into your drink. The cylinder is designed to make up to 60 liters of sparkling water and can be easily replaced when it runs out.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Installing it is simple and straightforward. Just open the unit's back door, twist the cylinder in place and then cover it back up. Then, you're ready to make carbonated drinks!

When the bottle is attached, the small nozzle adds carbonation to the water in just a few seconds. Megan Foster

The BPA-free bottle included in the box is designed to fit perfectly into the device. It's clear, durable and has a fill-line that tells you how much water you need to add before carbonating your drink. Once filled, the bottle needs to be inserted at an angle and pushed into an upright position to lock it into place.

When secured, you can follow instructions to carbonate the water to your liking. The brand recommends pumping the top button three times for a light fizz and five times for a heavier fizz. I prefer more bubbles in my drink, so I pump it five times.

Within a few seconds, you get a bottle of perfectly bubbly water.

One of the neatest characteristics of the SodaStream Fizzi is that it gives you a foundation to make whatever drink you want. You can create a liter of root beer, cranberry juice, cola, ginger ale and more. You can also skip the flavors and sip on a fresh club soda. I personally enjoy adding a squeeze of lemon for a refreshing summer drink.

I use my Fizzi on a daily basis and love the fact that it allows me to enjoy a carbonated drink without the extra sugar. I even started to create new drinks from the list of recipes on the SodaStream blog.

While the investment will come down to how often I use the device, there is definitely potential for it to be a major money-saving addition to my kitchen, which is always a plus.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!