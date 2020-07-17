We found the mug seen on TODAY — and it's perfect for summer

No matter your summer beverage of choice, the stainless steel mugs can keep your drink hot or cold for hours at a time, which is just long enough for a much-needed catch-up with friends or family. The vacuum-sealed, double-wall design also means that the mug itself will stay dry, keeping your tabletops (or a friend's) free from water rings.

As most socially distant gatherings now function as a "bring-your-own," investing in a mug that you'll actually want to use is the best way to make it through the summer. Luckily, these mugs come in more than one size and 28 different colors, so you'll be able to find one that best suits your preference, or stock up for the whole family too.

Whether you're taking your drink with you on-the-go or want to avoid spills wherever you are, the top-rated mugs also feature a convenient flip-top lid that seals on tight to prevent leaks, which has more than a thousand verified reviewers raving.

"Amazing insulated cup!" one verified reviewer wrote. "The lid is fully closed and so it truly keeps your drink hot or cold for hours."

Another reviewer who called the mug, "comfortable and practical" said that it was able to keep their drink hot for hours on end. "I love this mug. I love how easy it is to clean, it's comfortable in my hand and keeps my coffee hot for at least 4 hours since it's usually all gone by then anyway," they wrote.

Even if you prefer your drinks to be ice cold, another reviewer found that they can keep the mug poolside and without the ice melting.

For more top-rated mugs that are ideal for the summer months, the below are worth checking out.

Top-rated travel mugs

This travel mug comes in over a dozen colors and designs. It claims to keep cold drinks cold for nine hours at a time, while keeping hot drinks hot for up to three hours. It's dishwasher safe and scratch-resistant for easy care.

With a nearly-perfect 4.5-star rating, this mug can also keep your hot or cold beverages at a desirable temperature. Rather than a flip-top lid, this mug uses a sliding cover to keep your drink secure and free of bugs.

Over 90% of Bed Bath & Beyond reviewers claimed that they would recommend this mug, which currently holds a 4.2-star rating on the site. It features a double-wall, vacuum-sealed design that can keep your beverages at an ideal temperature all summer long.

This convenient travel mug is perfect for on-the-go use thanks to its convenient handle. It's also dishwasher safe for easy clean-up.

This top-rated mug is available in three different colors and designs, including black, white and a unique cat pattern. "Finally, a mug that keeps my tea warm until I have finished it," one verified reviewer said of the 4.6-star rated mug.

