We found the mug seen on TODAY — and it's perfect for summer

While most of us have spent the last few months huddled up in our homes getting busy with crafts or jumping from one Zoom meeting to the next, summer is finally giving us an excuse to get outdoors.
As lockdown restrictions begin to ease in some parts of the U.S., socially distant hangouts are just one of the ways we are adapting to this "new normal' — even the TODAY anchors were able to reunite by distancing themselves outside. To celebrate their reunion, Savannah, Hoda, Al, Craig and Carson all raised their mugs for a socially-distant "cheers." And while we were just as excited as they were, we were also curious as to how we could get our hands on the mugs they used for our own backyard catch-ups.
We searched every corner of the internet to find them — and it turns out that they're surprisingly affordable.
The $16 mugs from lifestyle brand Simple Modern aren't typical drinking glasses, but insulated stainless steel mugs that come with their own convenient lid, so you can take it with you to more places than just the backyard.
Simple Modern Scout Coffee Mug
No matter your summer beverage of choice, the stainless steel mugs can keep your drink hot or cold for hours at a time, which is just long enough for a much-needed catch-up with friends or family. The vacuum-sealed, double-wall design also means that the mug itself will stay dry, keeping your tabletops (or a friend's) free from water rings.
As most socially distant gatherings now function as a "bring-your-own," investing in a mug that you'll actually want to use is the best way to make it through the summer. Luckily, these mugs come in more than one size and 28 different colors, so you'll be able to find one that best suits your preference, or stock up for the whole family too.
Whether you're taking your drink with you on-the-go or want to avoid spills wherever you are, the top-rated mugs also feature a convenient flip-top lid that seals on tight to prevent leaks, which has more than a thousand verified reviewers raving.
"Amazing insulated cup!" one verified reviewer wrote. "The lid is fully closed and so it truly keeps your drink hot or cold for hours."
Another reviewer who called the mug, "comfortable and practical" said that it was able to keep their drink hot for hours on end. "I love this mug. I love how easy it is to clean, it's comfortable in my hand and keeps my coffee hot for at least 4 hours since it's usually all gone by then anyway," they wrote.
Even if you prefer your drinks to be ice cold, another reviewer found that they can keep the mug poolside and without the ice melting.
For more top-rated mugs that are ideal for the summer months, the below are worth checking out.
Top-rated travel mugs
1. Swig Life Triple Insulated Travel Mug
This travel mug comes in over a dozen colors and designs. It claims to keep cold drinks cold for nine hours at a time, while keeping hot drinks hot for up to three hours. It's dishwasher safe and scratch-resistant for easy care.
2. Sunwill Coffee Mug with Handle
With a nearly-perfect 4.5-star rating, this mug can also keep your hot or cold beverages at a desirable temperature. Rather than a flip-top lid, this mug uses a sliding cover to keep your drink secure and free of bugs.
3. Oggi Thermo Travel Mug
Over 90% of Bed Bath & Beyond reviewers claimed that they would recommend this mug, which currently holds a 4.2-star rating on the site. It features a double-wall, vacuum-sealed design that can keep your beverages at an ideal temperature all summer long.
4. Reduce Stainless Steel Travel Mug
This convenient travel mug is perfect for on-the-go use thanks to its convenient handle. It's also dishwasher safe for easy clean-up.
5. S'ip by S'well Stainless Steel Takeaway Mug
This top-rated mug is available in three different colors and designs, including black, white and a unique cat pattern. "Finally, a mug that keeps my tea warm until I have finished it," one verified reviewer said of the 4.6-star rated mug.
