This cold brew pitcher has saved me so much money on coffee

If you know me, you know that I'm never without a cup of cold brew coffee in my hand. My co-workers can even tell what kind of morning I'm having based on the size of my cup: a medium means my morning has been smooth so far, a large means don't talk to me until this cup is empty.

It's probably my most irresponsible spending habit, and I'm sure some financial expert believes it's the reason I'll never own any real estate, but I guess there are worst things to waste money on.

However, my habit was slightly disrupted once I began working from home in March. I used to simply grab my cold brew each morning at the Dunkin' Donuts or Starbucks that's located in the same building as my office. But now my home is my office — and my apartment building sadly does not have either a Dunkin' or Starbucks. Not even a McCafé.

So I decided it was time to start making my own cold brew at home, and this pitcher has become my new favorite part of my morning routine.