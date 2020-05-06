This tiny gadget is designed to keep your hands clean while running errands

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

We rely on our hands for everything from opening doors to pressing the elevator button. If you're trying to limit your contact with shared surfaces while running essential errands, you may run into some problems when using a keypad to pay for groceries or using the ATM.

As we attempt to reduce our contact with germs, finding useful tools and tricks to prevent the spread of bacteria is important. A new device called the KeySmart CleanKey is starting to generate some buzz online, as it's a tool designed to help keep your hands clear of shared surfaces. The key's pointed edge can be used for touch screens and other similar surfaces, and it also has a handy hook that can help open doors.

We wanted to find out if the popular device is worth the hype, so we spoke with microbiologist and host of the "Super Awesome Science Show" Jason Tetro to get his thoughts on the tool.

"If a person is concerned about touching surfaces, this probably will make for a decent intervention," he told us.