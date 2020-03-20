Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Let’s talk about it: the restroom, lavatory, powder room, water closet, loo, washroom. Yes, we're talking about the bathroom.

In a time where we're spending more and more time at home, it might not be a bad idea to splurge on some bathroom gadgets to make your life just a bit easier.

When you think about the bathroom, you don’t automatically think high-tech. But as technology permeates every aspect of our lives, it makes sense that it would make its way into our most utilitarian room as well.

From a simple drain attachment that catches hair to a luxurious towel warmer, we’ve found the bathroom add-ons that can make your life easier.

One way you can take extra precautions when it comes to avoiding germs is with this great touch-free sensor liquid soap pump dispenser from Simple Human.

If every time you shower it feels like your feet are taking a bath because your drain is so clogged with hair, then the TubShroom Drain Protector might be right for you. When it’s time to clean up, pull it out of the drain, wipe off the hair and replace it. May all your baths be on purpose!

Singing in the shower is one of life’s little joys. This wireless waterproof speaker suction cups onto your shower and features a built-in microphone and hands-free speakerphone option, so you can share your musical gifts with anyone who might call.

When nature calls in the middle of the night, you have a lot to worry about. Is the toilet seat down? Is that even the toilet? Well, rest assured with the LumiLux Toilet Light — its motion and light-detecting sensor will illuminate one of 16 colors to make sure you and your loved ones are able to get your business done and get back to bed without stubbing a toe.

We’ve all been there: About halfway through the shower, genius hits and you come up with an amazing, million-dollar idea. The kind of idea that’s somehow going to make you rich and help make the world a better place at the same time. Except as soon as you step out of the shower ... poof! It’s gone. Featuring 40 sheets of waterproof paper and a pencil with an eraser, the Aqua Notes Waterproof Notepad will ensure that it never happens again.

Zadro’s towel warmer can heat two oversized towels (or a blanket or robe) inside and out. Sure, a towel warmer is a bit of an extravagance, but aren’t you worth it?

Make every shower you take — even the 10-minute, rush out the door type — a spa-like experience with the Essio Aromatherapy Shower Kit. Add one of three different essential oil pods to the included attachment and position it under the hot water until you smell your way to a more peaceful day.

The Aquapaw allows you to connect either the sprayer in your shower or a garden hose so that you can wash your pet with both hands. It reduces spraying water, speeds up bath time, and reduces stress for your anxious fur babies.

If you're looking for some relaxing "me time," you need this shower wine glass holder. Enjoy your favorite glass of wine in the shower or even during a warm bath and give yourself a moment to decompress.

If cleanliness is next to Godliness, then a bidet is going to make you feel like you joined a church choir. The Toto Washlet C100 turns any toilet into a bidet simply by attaching the seat. Feel clean, help save trees by using less toilet paper and enjoy a heated seat. What’s not to like?

Make sure you look great indoors and out with Simple Human’s Sensor Mirror Pro. The smart mirror allows you to use your phone to capture light settings from your world and recreate them in the mirror. Want to look amazing for a meeting under fluorescents? No problem. Need to wow ‘em at a backyard barbecue? This mirror can help you look your best.

This helpful mirror is shatterproof and impossible to fog thanks to the water chamber inside the product that keeps the surface of the mirror the same temperature as your shower. Since it adheres to the wall with suction cups, it's also super easy to take on the road!

While this Clorox toilet wand isn't necessarily a gadget, this innovative cleaner is definitely an upgrade from your dirty, old toilet brush. You simply click the Clorox cleaning refill onto your wand, scrub your toilet bowl, dispose of the brush head — and you're done!

There's nothing worse than getting out of the shower to a cold and chilly bathroom. One way you can make your space a little bit more cozy and warm is with this small portable space heater from Lasko. This little guy will have your entire bathroom warm and steamy in no time, so you can towel off in a spa-like environment.

