Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

This weekend marks the official start of summer, and with most state reopening, it's time to hit the beach or your favorite restaurant again. While venturing outside comes with new regulations, it doesn’t mean you have to put your personal style on hold.

TODAY found three deserving frontline workers to show off some of the hottest summer styles with help from fashion expert Amy Goodman.

Keep reading to see the cute summer outfits — complete with shoes and accessories — you should consider adding to your closet.

Alexis Jeanette

Alexis Jeanette is an ICU trauma nurse at Baptist Health South Florida in Miami, Florida. She’s also a Miami Heat dancer, and Goodman wanted to capture her vibrant character in her new look.

“I absolutely love this," she when she saw her summer outfit. "It’s super cute, it’s so me; it’s colorful and it’s fun!”

Goodman picked out this white and brown gingham set made with a lightweight woven fabric to keep her cool on those hot Miami days. “I wanted to capture that fun, flirty style in this two-piece,” she said. The crop top and the shorts are tied in the front for an adjustable fit.

These simple wedge sandals have a simple design and a comfortable cork platform. The secure ankle straps make this a good option for walking around on a summer day.

Available in black or white, this shoulder bag can fit everything you need for a day outside and has a secure drawstring closure. Goodman likes that the woven rope exterior has a tropical and seaside vibe. Plus, it's on sale right now.

These chunky earrings can add a bold touch to any outfit. The white color and geometric design make these versatile enough to wear with any outfit while still standing out.

The Pisa Bracelet Set contains two beaded bracelets with a gold finish. Though subtle, they add a playful addition to a simple summer look.

Stuff We Love Get a daily roundup of items that will make your life easier, healthier and more stylish. This site is protected by recaptcha

Ken

Ken is a COVID-19 unit nurse at Kaiser Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, California. He's embracing summer in a tropical shirt, tailored shorts and comfortable loafers. “I really like the shirt," he noted. "Maybe because it just really reminds me of vacation.”

“One of the big things we’re seeing a lot in menswear are Cuban collar shirts, which are actually quite classic,” Goodman explained. This 100% cotton shirt features an island-inspired palm pattern and a button-down front for a casual look.

The Memphis Stretch Shorts come in 16 colors, have a classic design and are made with comfortable stretch-cotton material. The combination of the lightweight fabric and a relaxed silhouette makes them breathable enough for a hot day.

Goodman loves the versatility of these canvas loafers. “I like this color because it really does go with anything,” she said of the gray shade. The outsole is made with durable EVA rubber and the padded footbed is designed for all-day comfort.

“They are the classic aviator,” said Goodman of the sunglasses she picked for Ken. This pair has a unique square frame and a tortoise pattern.

The finishing touch? A chest bag for all those essentials, says Goodman. “This features lots of options to tote around your must-haves when you’re hitting the town in the limited time you have off,” said Goodman of this $17 bag.

The simple design includes a main compartment and two front pockets to hold your keys, phone, wallet and more.

Kristen

Kristen is an operating room nurse at Overlook Medical Center in Summit, New Jersey. She was dressed in a casual jumpsuit, handmade earrings and a pair of heels with a comfortable insole. “I wanted to give her some great summer clothes that gave her movement and relaxation,” said Goodman.

Jumpsuits are all the rage this season, and this lightweight cotton option is as versatile as they get. The v-neckline has an elongating effect while the elastic waistband provides a flattering fit.

If you're looking to add some detail to a basic outfit, these handmade earrings may be a good choice. They have vibrant orange sunstones, a unique twisted cut and are available in 14-karat gold or sterling silver.

Goodman says this wicker bag is the perfect accessory for any summer outfit. It features gold hardware and a crossbody strap. The chic hands-free bag is also on sale right now.

To complete her look, Goodman opted for a pair of trendy lace-up sandals. The vegan suede style has sturdy block heels, cushioned insoles and rubber soles for stability.

For more stories like this, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!